Jake Hager takes a shot at Former WWE Superstar with a hilarious picture

It seems like Hager is gearing up for his AEW in-ring debut (Pic Source: AEW)

As AEW Revolution nears, tempers are starting to flare between competitors at one of the 'Big Four' PPVs of the new wrestling company.

Dustin Rhodes took a brutal shot at Jake Hager on Twitter recently with a picture referencing his association with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle, and it only makes sense for Hager to give it back.

The above Twitter post by Hager takes a clear shot at Dustin, referencing his old age and also insinuating that he begged his brother Cody for a job once he left WWE. Of course, this is all part of the build up to their match at AEW Revolution.

As many know by now, Hager will finally make his AEW in-ring debut against Dustin. Dustin called out Hager on AEW Dynamite recently and cut a promo demanding a match against him. He said:

"I'm not talking to you, I'm talking to Jericho's B***h. Are you ever going to step in the ring or are you going to keep collecting a paycheck? You're failing at your MMA career, you're failing here before you even gotten started. So, Jake Hager, listen to me. You broke my arm and I want a piece of your a** at Revolution."

It'll be interesting as to what is going to transpire in this match and it also remains to be seen if Hager can beat Dustin.