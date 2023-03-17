Jay White to become All Elite or a sports entertainer in WWE? Addressing latest rumors

Since gaining free agent status, Jay White has reportedly been the talk of the town among the fans of WWE as well as AEW. The former NJPW star left the Japanese promotion after losing to Eddie Kingston at Battle In The Valley and is now counting the options at his disposal.

King Switch has a massive international fan following. In his decade-long career, he has served Impact Wrestling, All-Japan, Ring of Honor, and even All Elite Wrestling. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Championship had a brief role in Tony Khan’s promotion to ignite a storyline for the Forbidden Door.

Wrestling fans have been wanting more since Jay White left New Japan. His departure seemingly signaled an end to his future with AEW. However, the Jacksonville-based promotion recently dropped a subtle teaser on his acquisition. If that weren’t enough, reports regarding WWE favoring White’s signing have spread like wildfire.

Rough creative plans for King Switch are being formulated in case he is ready to move to America. With so much speculation going around, Dave Meltzer of WON gave a clear idea of White’s stance with both promotions. He is reportedly deciding which company to choose.

“Regarding Jay White, we are told that White has been talking to WWE but has not signed. He is also talking to AEW. From someone familiar with the situation, they described it as 50/50 which side he would go with."

Prior to his exit from Japan, Jay was kicked out of the Bullet Club. David Finlay has taken over his spot as highlighted by his post-match attack on Switchblade at Battle in the Valley 2023.

Could Jay White have a reunion with The Good Brothers in WWE?

Founded in 2013 by Prince Devitt (Finn Balor in WWE), The Bullet Club has experienced many leadership changes over the past few years. The stable originated in New Japan Pro Wrestling but spread its roots to Impact, All Elite Wrestling, and World Wrestling Entertainment.

Sebas セバスチャン @SebasPunk094 I'm gonna miss Jay White & The Good Brothers I'm gonna miss Jay White & The Good Brothers https://t.co/goJb4A08ap

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows (The Good Brothers) were integral to the Bullet Club during its early days. Their association with the BC is well known. Former leader Jay White had the honor of working alongside the tag team during his time in Japan.

While addressing Mia Yim, Jay also mentioned a potential inclusion in The Club on WWE RAW during an interview with Fightful.

“I was talking about the reach and the vision I had for Bullet Club and where I wanted to take it. That included getting back into WWE like that."

AJ Styles has been out of action for several months as per the latest update. Thus, World Wrestling Entertainment could benefit from replacing The Club leader with Jay White for the time being.

