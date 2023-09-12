Jey Uso to challenge for a top title in WWE? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso made his return to WWE at Payback 2023. He embarked on a fresh beginning with Monday Night Raw, leaving behind his family turmoil. With Jey continuing his journey on RAW as a solo superstar, he could very well eye a title on the Red Brand.

The Intercontinental Championship could possibly be the exalted prize that Main Event Jey might look to grab. Gunther recently became the longest-reigning IC Champion in WWE history, and a feud with the former Tag Team Champion will be a delight for the fans.

Such a match could reinstate the former Bloodline member into the main event picture. However, the possibility of Jey Uso challenging the Ring General for the IC title is quite low at the moment. The 38-year-old is already involved in a compelling storyline that could flourish on its own.

Therefore, WWE might look to capitalize on Jey's narrative rather than inserting him in a title picture. However, it runs the risk of looking absolutely superfluous as he recently became a part of Monday Night Raw and has many layers to unfold.

The 38-year-old's storyline currently revolves around the animosity many superstars have backstage due to him being a part of the Red Brand. Therefore, the prospect of Jey Uso being involved in a feud for the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther at the moment is unlikely.

Expand Tweet

Why did Jey Uso become a part of Monday Night Raw?

SummerSlam 2023 gave rise to one of the most unfathomable chapters in The Bloodline saga as Jimmy Uso betrayed his own brother. Following this, Jey Uso left WWE on an episode of SmackDown, only to return at Payback to be introduced as a member of RAW.

The Uso brothers are destined to go against each other at some point, following what transpired between them. WWE is seemingly saving this blockbuster match for a grander stage like WrestleMania.

Therefore, this is the possible reason Jey and Jimmy are on different brands, as WWE is seemingly avoiding an encounter between the two at the moment. The company is building them up as individual superstars before they can possibly collide in a high-voltage clash at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Expand Tweet

It is a match that is destined to happen, and what better place than WrestleMania 40? With WWE's biggest event of the year still months away, the rivalry between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso can be crafted flawlessly.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.