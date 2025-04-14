  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso
  • Jey Uso to confront Jade Cargill ahead of WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility 

Jey Uso to confront Jade Cargill ahead of WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility 

By Sheron
Modified Apr 14, 2025 22:29 GMT
Jey Uso comes face-to-face with Jade Cargill [Image Credits: WWE and Instagram]
Jey Uso comes face-to-face with Jade Cargill [Image credits: WWE and Instagram]

There is a lot of tension building as WrestleMania 41 gets closer, and now Jey Uso might step into a storyline outside of his own. The Yeet Master, who is set to face Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, recently made headlines. He sent a five-word message to Naomi on Instagram:

Ad
“ U NEED TOO CUT IIITTTT.”

This bold message came after Naomi posted a picture on Instagram accessorizing with razor blades. The post came days after the confirmation of her match against Cargill.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Naomi’s heel turn shocked fans and even caught her tag partner, Bianca Belair, off guard. The change did not sit well with Jade either, who quickly retaliated. Now, The Glow and Jade Cargill are set to face off in a high-stakes singles match at WrestleMania 41 – one of the most personal rivalries on the card.

With The Yeet Master publicly calling out Naomi, fans are speculating if he might confront The Storm next. He could appear on SmackDown to warn her, showing that he does not support Naomi’s actions, even if she is married to his twin brother, Jimmy Uso. A face-off between Jey Uso and The Storm would definitely add more fuel to the fire heading into The Show of Shows.

Ad
Ad

Nothing is confirmed yet, but the possibility of Jey Uso stepping into this feud creates even more buzz around both matches. With family loyalty on the line, it will be interesting to see whether Jey Uso supports his family or protects his own values. Fans will be watching closely to see if he makes a move.

Jey Uso expressed his thoughts on Naomi's heel turn

The Yeet Master has previously also reacted to Naomi's ongoing feud. Naomi, once a fan favorite, admitted to attacking Jade Cargill backstage. This act of betrayal left Bianca Belair devastated, and she chose to walk away from Naomi. Moments later, The Storm charged to the ring and attacked The Glow, intensifying the growing feud between the two.

Ad

In the aftermath of the attack, Jey Uso took to Instagram to react. He sent Naomi a surprising six-word message, writing:

“SOMETIMES U GOTTA CRASH OUT SIS.”

Check out the screenshot of the story below:

Ad

This message seemed to hint at his disapproval of a real-life Bloodline member’s actions, especially given her newfound heel persona.

Jey's message left fans speculating on whether he is distancing himself from Naomi‘s actions or if this is simply his way of supporting his family. With tensions rising between Naomi, Jade, and the rest of the WWE roster, it will be interesting to see how Jey's words play out in the coming weeks.

About the author
Sheron

Sheron

Twitter icon

Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications