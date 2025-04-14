Jey Uso to confront Jade Cargill ahead of WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility 

There is a lot of tension building as WrestleMania 41 gets closer, and now Jey Uso might step into a storyline outside of his own. The Yeet Master, who is set to face Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, recently made headlines. He sent a five-word message to Naomi on Instagram:

“ U NEED TOO CUT IIITTTT.”

This bold message came after Naomi posted a picture on Instagram accessorizing with razor blades. The post came days after the confirmation of her match against Cargill.

Naomi’s heel turn shocked fans and even caught her tag partner, Bianca Belair, off guard. The change did not sit well with Jade either, who quickly retaliated. Now, The Glow and Jade Cargill are set to face off in a high-stakes singles match at WrestleMania 41 – one of the most personal rivalries on the card.

With The Yeet Master publicly calling out Naomi, fans are speculating if he might confront The Storm next. He could appear on SmackDown to warn her, showing that he does not support Naomi’s actions, even if she is married to his twin brother, Jimmy Uso. A face-off between Jey Uso and The Storm would definitely add more fuel to the fire heading into The Show of Shows.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but the possibility of Jey Uso stepping into this feud creates even more buzz around both matches. With family loyalty on the line, it will be interesting to see whether Jey Uso supports his family or protects his own values. Fans will be watching closely to see if he makes a move.

Jey Uso expressed his thoughts on Naomi's heel turn

The Yeet Master has previously also reacted to Naomi's ongoing feud. Naomi, once a fan favorite, admitted to attacking Jade Cargill backstage. This act of betrayal left Bianca Belair devastated, and she chose to walk away from Naomi. Moments later, The Storm charged to the ring and attacked The Glow, intensifying the growing feud between the two.

In the aftermath of the attack, Jey Uso took to Instagram to react. He sent Naomi a surprising six-word message, writing:

“SOMETIMES U GOTTA CRASH OUT SIS.”

Check out the screenshot of the story below:

This message seemed to hint at his disapproval of a real-life Bloodline member’s actions, especially given her newfound heel persona.

Jey's message left fans speculating on whether he is distancing himself from Naomi‘s actions or if this is simply his way of supporting his family. With tensions rising between Naomi, Jade, and the rest of the WWE roster, it will be interesting to see how Jey's words play out in the coming weeks.

