Jey Uso to convince 38-year-old to join WarGames match at Survivor Series? Analysing why it must happen 

Jey Uso is again all set to participate in his second WarGames match at this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

For those unaware, during a recent episode of WWE RAW, the company officially announced the Survivor Series Men's WarGames match, featuring Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes, pitted against the menacing The Judgment Day faction with JD McDonagh.

Adam Pearce announced the match following an attack on Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins by the villainous faction, later aided by Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to even the odds against The Judgment Day. Notably, last year's WarGames match featured five participants on each team, suggesting the potential addition of a fifth member to both sides in this year's bout also.

However, with the possibility of adding a fifth member, Jey Uso might surprise fans by persuading his brother, Jimmy Uso, to join their team for the upcoming WarGames match.

This possibility arises from the controversial ending at Crown Jewel 2023, where Roman Reigns faced off against LA Knight. The potential storyline could involve the company utilizing this incident, with The Tribal Chief holding Jimmy accountable for nearly losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, resulting in his dismissal from the Samoan faction.

This storyline could see Jey approaching his Samoan twin and attempting to convince him to reunite with him for the battle against The Judgment Day faction. However, it is crucial to note that the likelihood of this scenario seems highly improbable due to WWE's future plans for a clash between the brothers in the near future.

For those unaware, Survivor Series 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

What happened when Jey Uso wrestled in the first-ever WarGames match?

The former Right Hand Man wrestled in his first-ever WarGames match at last year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event as a member of The Bloodline faction, where he faced off against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

This highly anticipated match headlined the event and featured numerous memorable moments, including the emotionally charged dynamics between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Ultimately, the match concluded with Zayn demonstrating his allegiance to the Samoan faction by delivering a low blow to Kevin Owens, securing victory for the Bloodline.

However, it will be intriguing to witness how the upcoming WarGames match unfolds, with Jey Uso set to compete in his second double cage match without the support of the Samoan faction.

