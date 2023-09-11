Jey Uso to gain ammunition against Roman Reigns if former champion joins RAW roster? Analyzing impact of significant move 

Jey Uso sent the wrestling world into a frenzy when he returned to WWE and shifted brands to RAW. He met his former rivals and WWE stars who had been on the receiving end of vicious beatdowns at the hands of The Bloodline.

WWE Official Adam Pearce informed Uso that someone would be required to take his place on SmackDown. There have been many rumbles about it potentially being Cody Rhodes in a bid for him to finish his story with Roman Reigns after his loss at WrestleMania 39.

Jey Uso faced the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam in a Tribal Combat match. Shortly after, on an edition of SmackDown, he heatedly announced his departure from the company and The Bloodline. He would go on to be absent from WWE television until Payback.

With The Bloodline crumbling, Solo Sikoa is the only member still standing by Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. However, that might change on the happenstance that The Enforcer joins forces with Jey Uso on RAW, culminating in a battle against The Tribal Chief. There have been instances where Reigns has seemingly showcased fear of Solo Sikoa. Thus, making it apt for Sikoa to side with his brother and challenge Roman Reigns at an event like Survivor Series.

Jey Uso already reunited with Sami Zayn on RAW this past week, paving the way for more members to join for a classic Survivor Series match or a WarGames match.

Uso has many amendments to make during his RAW tenure. This was apparent when he came face to face with many stars like Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, to name a few. Dominik Mysterio even approached the former tag team champion with an invitation to join The Judgment Day.

Jey Uso garnered positive reaction upon return at Payback 2023

When Jimmy Uso gave his response on why he attacked Jey Uso at SummerSlam, the WWE star did not seem convinced. Jey attacked Roman Reigns and superkicked his twin who was walking towards him with open arms anticipating a hug.

This transpired on the August 11 edition of SmackDown. The 38-year old returned nearly three weeks later at Payback, with Cody Rhodes announcing his return and brand change. He garnered quite the ovation from the WWE Universe, showcasing his potential as a singles competitor.

Ever since making his WWE debut, Jey has been actively competing in the tag team division with his brother. The duo are 8-time WWE Tag Team Champions and neither have ever held a singles title. The detour of Jey Uso's current storyline lays the foundation for a singles title run in the near future.

The next Premium Live Event WWE is gearing up for is Fastlane, slated to take place on October 7. The WWE star has been advertised on the poster, but it remains to be seen in what capacity he will be featured on the show.

Would you like to see the Uso's have singles title runs on their respective brands? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.