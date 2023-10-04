Jey Uso gave a subtle reference of The Rock on WWE RAW that most fans missed: What did he do?

Jey Uso is currently one of the hottest things on WWE television, with his popularity at an all-time high. This week on Monday Night RAW, he was involved in a brawl with The Judgment Day. During one of those moments on the show, he paid a subtle tribute to The Rock.

Main Event Jey interrupted Rhea Ripley this week on RAW, followed by an ugly brawl between him and Dominik Mysterio. Soon after, JD McDonagh joined the fray to support Dirty Dom. However, Jey Uso replied to him with a set of punches of his own.

The 38-year-old tried to hit The Rock's iconic People's Punches on McDonagh, eventually interrupted by Dominik Mysterio. However, it was a subtle tribute to The Great One, as he has made this move popular in WWE.

The combo punches are a trademark of The Rock in pro wrestling, and thus, Main Event Jey tried to execute them in a similar fashion. Needless to say, the two superstars have longstanding family roots, as they hail from the Samoan bloodline and are cousins.

Ever since The Rock returned to WWE a few weeks ago on SmackDown for a one-time appearance, there has been a great buzz around him. Therefore, Jey Uso seemingly tried to capitalize on that, paying homage to the Hollywood star.

Jey Uso's potential itinerary to WrestleMania 40

WWE is apparently cooking up a huge first-time-ever match between The Uso brothers at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and it appears that the company is seemingly preparing Jey for this huge matchup that might take place next year.

With WrestleMania 40 still months away, WWE is seemingly building Jey Uso as one of the top babyfaces in the company. His arrival on the red brand last month has created a problem on the roster, as many superstars dislike him backstage for his past.

While his itinerary to Philadelphia is full of challenges and difficulties, Jey is portrayed as a hero who will eventually earn the entire locker room's trust in his journey, creating an entire army to have his back at WrestleMania 40.

The 38-year-old has been getting unfathomable support from fans on every episode of RAW. While WWE is preparing Main Event Jey as one of the biggest babyfaces, Jimmy Uso is being prepared as a dominating heel on SmackDown.

Therefore, Jey Uso's path will eventually lead him to his brother, and the two of them might clash in a blockbuster match at The Showcase of the Immortals next year.

