Jey Uso gets involved, The Judgment Day to recruit new member? 4 possible finishes for Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has had an interesting few months in WWE. Things had changed for The Scottish Cyborg ever since returning from an extended break post-WrestleMania, where he lost a Triple Threat Match to Gunther and Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title.

Upon returning to television, Drew was showing more intensity than he had in quite some time. While a short-lived tag team with Matt Riddle attempted to show Drew's lighter side, he never quite did, despite The Original Bro's best efforts.

With Riddle released by the promotion, McIntyre's sour attitude has seemingly only gotten worse. This has become especially noticeable since Jey Uso moved from SmackDown to RAW. Drew's attitude even rubbed the typically cheerful Sami Zayn the wrong way.

Tonight on RAW, The Scottish Psychopath will go one-on-one with The Underdog From The Underground. This article will take a look at how a bout between two frustrated stars who both recently lost their tag team partners may end. What could happen on the red brand?

Below are four possible finishes for Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW.

#4. Sami Zayn could win cleanly

Sami Zayn at Backlash

Sami Zayn is frustrated because his best friend in the entire world, and his tag team partner, Kevin Owens has been traded to SmackDown. Despite the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles being seemingy outside of his reach for now, there's a major positive here: Sami can chase after singles gold.

On WWE RAW last week, Zayn noted that he wants to win the World Heavyweight Championship. While he's held the NXT Title, and various top titles in other promotons, he's yet to win a world title on the main roster of the biggest company in the world. He certainly has the talent to do it.

If the goal is for Sami to be in title contention, he could defeat Drew when they fight on RAW. Given that McIntyre is the current number one contender, Zayn would be instantly in the title mix if he pins the big Scottish star after a Helluva Kick.

#3. Drew McIntyre could snap and get himself disqualified

Drew McIntyre

As noted earlier, Drew McIntyre has had quite an attitude change since returning to WWE programming. As the weeks progress, his attitude is seemingly growing worse and worse, but his intensity isn't waning any bit.

Drew isn't afraid to take shots at his opponents. He had verbally laid into The New Day, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso lately. He has also shown extra aggression when brawling, including when he threw heavy office chairs at people's heads.

If the former WWE champion loses his temper on RAW, he may do something that leads to a disqualification. Sami could antagonize Drew, which could lead to McIntyre snapping, and brutally assaulting the beloved Canadian superstar. While Drew would lose the bout, he'd certainly win the war.

#2. The Judgment Day could help McIntyre win on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day runs WWE. Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor all hold championship gold. They even have their own errand boy of sorts, with JD McDonagh trying desperately to join the stable, but the bulk of the crew seem uneasy about him.

While JD's spot in the group seems up in the air, there's a chance that Rhea Ripley has been doing some recruiting of her own. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day was recently seen talking to Drew privately backstage, which have many wondering if he may be joining the fearsome stable.

There's a chance Drew may join the faction, and do so on RAW. Rhea, Damian, and Finn may sneak out, and cause a distraction, so Drew can hit the Claymore. From there, McIntyre may hug it out with The Judgment Day, making them the most dominant faction in any organization.

#1. Jey Uso could help Sami Zayn win

Expand Tweet

There has certainly been tension building between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. The Underdog From The Underground is always supportive of Jey, but WWE trading Uso to RAW in exchange for Kevin Owens to SmackDown has clearly hit a nerve.

Despite that, the pair still seem to be on good terms. Sami and Jey often stick up for each other in WWE, and even hug it out when necessary. Uso has Sami's back and that may be important come Monday Night RAW.

Whether The Judgment Day interferes, or Drew is overly aggressive, Jey may run out and help Sami. If the referee misses a Superkick from Main Event Jey Uso, Sami could capitalize on things with the Helluva Kick.

