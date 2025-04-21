Jey Uso to lose the World Heavyweight Championship to 38-year-old star on WWE RAW tonight? Potential explored

Jey Uso defeated Gunther at WrestleMania 41 to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. It was a historic moment for The YEET Master, who lived up to his words and proved all his doubters wrong. However, his celebrations may be short-lived as a legendary WWE star could confront him on the upcoming episode of RAW and crash his party.

Rumors have been swirling that Main Event Jey could lose his coveted title to Seth Rollins. The Visionary made headlines on Night One of WrestleMania when he joined forces with Paul Heyman to defeat Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Tonight's RAW might see the very first move of this newfound alliance. Rollins could target Jey Uso and go after the World Heavyweight Championship.

While the possibility of Jey losing his gold tonight is relatively low, an interesting angle can unfold on the show. Seth Rollins might confront the new champion and congratulate him on his victory. However, the former Shield member could manipulate The YEET Man to give him a title shot. Paul Heyman could then use his backstage clout to make this match official for tonight's main event.

This could compel Uso to defend his World Heavyweight Championship tonight on the show. However, their potential match could end up in a DQ or a no-contest. If it happens, this could start a full-fledged feud between Seth Rollins and Jey Uso. This could very well lead to a title match at WWE's upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event, where The Architect might walk away with the world title.

There is a possibility that WWE made Jey Uso a transitional champion. Hence, Rollins could take the title from him sooner rather than later on RAW.

However, this is all speculation as of now.

Jey Uso to reunite with Jimmy Uso after losing his World Heavyweight Championship?

Jey Uso's championship reign hasn't started on a good note, as it has already started receiving criticism from internet fans. It looks like his title run would not be a long one, given the recent situation. However, WWE may still keep Jey in the spotlight even after he loses his gold.

The OG Bloodline member could reunite with his brother Jimmy Uso down the line. Since October last year, The Usos have shared the screen a couple of times. One thing that WWE would have noticed is that they get a loud reaction from the fans, especially during Jimmy's appearance in the Jey Uso vs. Gunther feud.

The company might capitalize on this buzz around The Usos and reunite them for another memorable run in the company. Triple H could pit them against top tag teams on RAW and SmackDown. Such an angle would keep Jey relevant in the Stamford-based promotion regardless of a title being involved.

It will also keep the WWE tag team division hot, paving the way for some incredible feuds and storylines. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for The YEET Master's World Heavyweight Championship reign.

