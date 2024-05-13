Jey Uso needs to form a faction on WWE RAW and the reasons are concerning

Jey Uso has been doing a stellar job as a singles star since joining WWE RAW after leaving The Bloodline last year. However, his recent comments on social media could hint that he won't be able to handle his next rival alone.

During WWE's trip to France for Backlash, fans uniquely welcomed Jey Uso by lighting their phone cameras on him while doing his entrance. This move followed when they returned to the United States, and many fans claimed that it looked similar to Bray Wyatt's "Fireflies." Later, the RAW star claimed that the Fireflies were now his and he was the "Yeeter of Worlds." While this could be his way of remembering The Eater of Worlds, his former rival Uncle Howdy might think otherwise.

Uncle Howdy might not like Jey Uso's words

While it's safe to assume that Jey's words were only meant to celebrate Bray Wyatt's memory and his "Fireflies," Uncle Howdy might not receive the same message.

Uncle Howdy could return, along with the reported Wyatt 6, against Jey and state that they were mad at the RAW star for claiming the Fireflies as they only belonged to Wyatt. Jey could explain that he does mean well, but he could also agitate them further by saying he was the one who deserved them anyway.

Could give Jey Uso a break from singles action

Jey has had a successful time as a singles star in WWE. He challenged for the Intercontinental Championship and the World Heavyweight Title. Though he lost both matches, he could get the crowd to back him up and remain on top of the roster.

It's been a while since Jey functioned in a group, and it's something that he could try again now that he is at a different level in the company. He is not focused on any titles at the moment. In this way, fans could also see if he can manage his own group.

Will give Uncle Howdy's group an immediate direction in WWE

There are endless possibilities for Uncle Howdy once he returns to WWE. However, it might be a bit tricky to book his reported team members for individual activities and feuds. With this in mind, Jey Uso can be the solution.

If Jey Uso recruits people with him against Howdy, those members could individually target each member of Howdy's reported faction. In this way, the Stamford-based promotion could maximize their feud and individually showcase the characters.

