Jey Uso needs to reignite rivalry with former "family member" on WWE RAW

"Main Event" Jey Uso returned to WWE television at WWE Payback. As disclosed by Cody Rhodes, the former Bloodline member has joined the RAW roster. Speaking of Roman Reigns' faction on Friday nights, the Samoan family crumbled after Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens got involved.

The former Honorary Uce played a major role in the eventual disbandment. Not to mention, the duo ended The Usos tag team title reign at WrestleMania 39 Night One's main event, which led to The Tribal Chief's disapproval of the twins.

While one can argue that Jey Uso and Sami Zayn will finally reunite on Monday nights, away from The Bloodline, does it really make sense?

On the Road to WrestleMania 39, Jey turned on Zayn in order to side with his blood brother. While there may be some respect between the two, the former Right Hand Man blaming his former friend for lighting the fire and causing all the ruckus within the family is a logical next move. This puts Sami back into singles competition as well.

Jey Uso does not even have to turn heel to advance the feud. If previous segments between them are any indication, the storyline can captivate the viewers.

Unless... Kevin Owens turns on Sami Zayn on WWE RAW?

This is a bit of a long shot, especially coming off their gutsy performance at WWE Payback against The Judgment Day. Be that as it may, The Prizefighter has turned on his longtime friend in the past and did not rule out the possibility of doing it again.

Speaking to Xfinity, both Zayn and Owens admitted that whenever the situation called for it, they did not hesitate to turn on one another. The former Universal Champion also added:

"The one thing about our careers is that we can't be denied," he said. "When we felt like it was time, we had no problems stabbing each other in the back and getting to it. I guess me more than him a little bit. He's had his share. Honestly, if we think it's better for our careers to fight than the team, we have no problem doing it. But we'll be tied to one another forever. There's just no way around it, so we'll see what comes." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, albeit with the help of three other superstars, surprised both the champions and the fans by pulling off a victory at WWE Payback. The fallout edition of RAW just got a lot more interesting.

Will Jey Uso side with, go up against, or simply keep his distance from Sami Zayn, and where does Kevin Owens factor in all this? Sound off in the comments section below.

