Jey Uso new theme song: Main Event Ish full lyrics

Jey Uso's new theme song first blasted through the speakers at Payback 2023. Main Event Ish is a little bit different from The Usos' entrance theme music. Fans might be wondering what are the lyrics to Jey Uso's new theme song.

The official YouTube channel of WWE Music has finally dropped the audio for Jey Uso's new theme song. Fans wanting to know the lyrics can find them in the clip's description.

Jey has kept The Usos' original theme song except for the vocals, which have been redone.

Jimmy Uso has also debuted a new theme song now that The Usos are no longer together on television. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion debuted his new theme song on the September 1, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

Jimmy is currently trying to regain Roman Reigns' trust to possibly join The Bloodline again. The 38-year-old star even helped Finn Balor during his match on the blue brand last Friday. Balor then asked Jimmy to bring his brother with him and join The Judgment Day.

It remains to be seen how this ongoing creation and destruction of alliances between various factions on SmackDown and RAW will affect the WWE tag team division.

Will Jey Uso wrestle on WWE RAW this week?

Jey Uso had a miscommunication with Kevin Owens last week on RAW. The former Bloodline member accidentally took out The Prizefighter with a Superkick and cost Owens and himself their tag team match against The Judgment Day.

Jey also ran into Drew McIntyre backstage. The Scottish Warrior told Jey he didn't trust him one bit. The former Bloodline member then asked him to settle their differences inside the ring. The two will meet one-on-one on the September 18, 2023, episode of RAW.

Fans will have to see if the match will lead to Drew McIntyre's rumored heel turn or Jey proving his loyalty to the babyfaces on RAW.

