Jey Uso to prevent real-life Bloodline member from costing Jacob Fatu the US Championship? Exploring the possibility 

Jacob Fatu is set to defend the United States Championship for the first time at the upcoming WWE Backlash event this weekend and perhaps Jey Uso will make his presence known at the show. While many may think the World Heavyweight Champion would be there to go against his cousin, he could actually appear to ensure Fatu retains.

Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 to become the new United States Champion. He is now set to defend the title against the former champion, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest at the upcoming Backlash premium live event. However, another star the champion has to watch out for is Solo Sikoa, as the duo haven't been on the best of terms recently, and Sikoa may be plotting to betray The Samoan Werewolf. However, Jey Uso can ensure this doesn't happen.

Main Event Jey and Jacob may not always be on the same page, but Uso's real problems have always been with Solo Sikoa. The former North American Champion became Roman Reigns' right-hand man when Jey left, and Sikoa would take orders from The Tribal Chief to attack Jey.

For Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu the tension may not be that deep. Although they clashed occasionally, like last at Survivor Series: WarGames, the cousins didn't have many direct issues.

Recently, the two men were even seen together with their titles. Moreover, at the beginning of this year, Fatu congratulated Jey for winning the Royal Rumble.

It's possible that the World Heavyweight Champion warned Jacob ahead of time about Solo's attitude and plans of turning against him. Due to this, Fatu could ask for Jey's help and to watch his back at the PLE.

What else can be next for Jacob Fatu if he breaks away from Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown?

If Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu do end up splitting up after WWE Backlash, many believe that the latter would continue his alliance with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa once they return from injury.

However, maybe he could partner with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker's faction instead. Although the group is on RAW, Paul Heyman can manage the champion on SmackDown to ensure they dominate both main roster brands.

Even wrestling analyst Sam Roberts on his Notsam Wrestling podcast noted the US Champion will be a good fit for the group. Roberts believes it'd make sense due to the Hall of Famer's long association with The Bloodline and Anoa'i family, while Jacob is considered the future of the business.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash 2025.

