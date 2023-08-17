Jey Uso to return one week after leaving WWE? 5 superstars who did the same

Jey Uso shocked the WWE Universe on the August 11, 2023 edition of SmackDown when he announced his departure from the promotion. It came right after he took down the entire Bloodline, including his twin, Jimmy Uso.

Following Jimmy's betrayal at SummerSlam 2023, fans were expecting Jey to retaliate. However, no one thought it would mean that Jey would quit WWE altogether.

However, considering The Bloodline saga is still a developing story, Jey Uso quitting WWE could be a part of the storyline. He could return to Titanland on the upcoming episode of the blue show to address Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso, and exact his revenge.

In fact, this wouldn't be the first time a superstar has left WWE and returned within a week. Some of the biggest names in the promotion's history from various eras have done the same.

Here are five superstars who returned to WWE within a week:

#5. John Cena

Back in 2010, John Cena was forced into The Nexus. His fate with the sports-entertainment giant rested on the outcome of Wade Barrett vs. Randy Orton at Survivor Series 2010.

The stipulation was that if Barrett secured the victory, Cena would be set free from The Nexus. However, if he lost, The Champ would get fired from Titanland.

Cena was the guest referee for the bout and pushed Barrett into Orton’s RKO, which enabled The Viper to secure the victory. Almost immediately, The Champ was fired. He thanked the fans and Michael Cole before closing the show. However, this was a part of the storyline.

He returned the next night on RAW, where Barrett had demanded a rematch against Randy Orton. Cena made his way through the crowd and attacked Barrett during the rematch.

#4. Kevin Owens

In 2018, Kevin Owens lost a match against then-Intercontinental Champion, Seth Rollins. Following the match, Kevin Owens went on to cut an intriguing promo.

He sat in the ring for a while before announcing "I Quit" to the fans. He even removed his gloves to mark the statement. However, the hue and cry was all for one episode only.

Owens returned to the promotion during the following episode of Monday Night RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley. Since Owens returned immediately, fans didn’t quite have the time to process the situation, and it seemed like a decision that was rushed through by the creative team.

#3. CM Punk

In 2011, we witnessed one of the most interesting storylines involving CM Punk, John Cena and Vince McMahon. The Boss found himself failing to negotiate a contract with CM Punk, that was expiring at the Money in the Bank PLE, at midnight. But this was to no avail. He chose to fire Punk, which led to John Cena pushing McMahon to reinstate him, and keep the match as decided for Money in the Bank 2011.

Since John Cena advocated for Punk, the stipulation for the match was if Punk won, Cena would be out of a job. At MITB 2011, Punk won the WWE Championship. He blew Vince McMahon a kiss, and ran away through the crowd. On the next night’s RAW, Punk and the WWE Championship were missing from the show.

Since Punk had left WWE with the title, the sports entertainment juggernaut held a tournament the following week to crown a new champion. It was at this episode where Punk returned with the original title, that resulted in an uproar among the WWE Universe!

#2. Drew McIntyre

During the 2011 supplemental draft, Drew McIntyre was drafted to RAW, but after defeating Justin Gabriel on the December 15, 2011 episode of Superstars, The Scottish Warrior earned a SmackDown contract and moved to the blue show.

Once on the blue brand, McIntyre’s strained relationship with General Manager Teddy Long resumed, with Long pressuring McIntyre to win matches to justify his contract.

However, after losing eight matches consecutively, Long fired The Scottish Warrior. In the following week, RAW General Manager, John Laurinaitis, reinstated McIntyre.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

When Stone Cold Steve Austin won the WWE Championship from Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XIV, it was the beginning of The Austin Era.

When McMahon presented Stone Cold with the new belt, The Big Man warned him to 'get in line' since his rebellious nature wasn’t appreciated within the entertainment juggernaut.

However, The Texas Rattlesnake responded with a Stone Cold Stunner, and ultimately got himself arrested and ushered out of WWE. While getting arrested usually means termination of one's contract, and attacking officials usually leads to suspension, none of that happened to Stone Cold.

He returned the following week wearing a suit and tie, as if to comply with McMahon’s desire for a "corporate champion," only to reveal it was a con move, attacking The Big Man again!