Jey Uso to reunite with Jimmy Uso to face newly crowned champions? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso has a big week ahead of him as he is in action for WWE WrestleMania 41, but it seems like Jimmy Uso will have to miss the premium live event this year. However, the brothers might be in action after The Show of Shows against a couple of familiar faces.
Jey Uso will have a big challenge at WrestleMania 41 as he goes against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately, the challenger's brother, Jimmy Uso, might not be present after he was brutally attacked by The Ring General a few weeks ago. Another pair of stars who will be in action are The New Day, who attempt to dethrone Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders for the World Tag Team titles. Despite the upcoming title match, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods still decided to try and rattle at The Yeet Master.
Jey previously posted a story on Instagram where he was bench pressing while Bron Breakker spotted him. In response, Xavier Woods posted a similar clip on social media without a spotter, even tagging The Yeet Master to put him on notice. While this is likely just playful banter between both stars since they are close in real life, it can lead to something more post-WrestleMania season.
At 'Mania, Jey can be unsuccessful in defeating The Ring General but Kofi and Xavier can be successful in becoming the new World Tag Team Champions. Following the loss, The Usos can reunite as a tag team and challenge The New Day for the gold.
Why is Gunther upset at facing Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41?
The hype surrounding the World Heavyweight Championship picture has leveled up after what transpired these past few weeks. However, it seems like the champion doesn't share the same excitement.
While on the RAW Recap podcast, The Ring General shared that Jey was nowhere near his level. When asked about his excitement for the match, the champion said there's not much to it too.
"I have an opponent that's overreaching by a mile, that is not on my level, and that's what I'm carrying around with me right now. And, going into that if you ask me, am I excited? I don't know. I don't think there's much excitement to that,"
It remains to be seen what will happen with The New Day and Jey Uso's respective title matches at WrestleMania 41.