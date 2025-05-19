Jey Uso to reunite with Jimmy Uso to face a newly formed tag team of former WWE champions? Potential explored

Jey Uso is enjoying the best run of his WWE career as the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion. After his crowning moment at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, The Yeet Master is set to defend his title this weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event against Logan Paul. However, things seem to have taken an unexpected turn.

Jey Uso got blindsided by Bron Breakker last week on Seth Rollins' orders after The Yeet Master stepped in to save CM Punk from Rollins and Breakker. The two superstars will settle their differences in the ring tonight on RAW in a one-on-one non-title match.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso is back in WWE but hasn’t had the same luck. After a brutal beatdown by Gunther on the Road to WrestleMania, where The Ring General sent a loud message by injuring Jimmy in front of his restrained brother, Jimmy is still searching for direction.

He made his in-ring return on last week's episode of SmackDown and competed in a Money in the Bank qualifier against Solo Sikoa and Rey Fenix, but couldn't pick up the win. Jacob Fatu's interference allowed Solo to get Jimmy Uso out of the way and pin Rey Fenix to advance to the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Now, while Jimmy Uso is lost in the shuffle on the blue brand, Jey is surrounded by enemies like Gunther and Logan Paul. However, there is a theory that Jey's adversaries might also be working closely with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins, and in that case, the stage could be set for a potential Usos reunion.

With SNME around the corner, WWE could tease a post-SNME tag team showdown: The Usos vs. Gunther and Logan Paul. This would be a high-profile clash of champions and a chance for Jimmy to refocus while backing up his brother.

Though nothing is confirmed, a potential Usos reunion could kick off a slow-burn story heading into SummerSlam 2025.

Jey Uso vs Logan Paul result leaked?

Logan Paul has had his eyes on Jey Uso ever since The Yeet Master won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Maverick is set to challenge for the title at Saturday Night’s Main Event. But a new fan poll might have just spoiled the outcome.

Gunther, who has also staked his claim for a title shot, recently posted a poll on Instagram asking fans who would be handing over the championship to him. A whopping 82% picked Jey Uso, while only 18% chose Logan Paul, hinting that Jey could retain and set up a rematch with The Ring General on June 9th.

The poll can be found in the comments section below the IG post:

Despite tapping out clean at WrestleMania with no interference, Gunther circled back into the title picture, which raised questions about WWE’s rematch logic. Logan Paul, on the other hand, has lost previous title matches without denting his status.

While he has proved he can deliver when it counts, fans aren’t fully behind him as a champion material just yet. A heel vs. heel clash between Gunther and Paul wouldn't make much sense, which is why signs are pointing to Jey Uso retaining the gold this weekend.

