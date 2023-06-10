Jey Uso's decision tonight on WWE SmackDown may be impacted by Roman Reigns' actions over 2 years ago

Jey Uso has to make one of the biggest decisions of his life on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns made his disappointment with The Usos known following their loss to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. The Usos' had a historic reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions, but The Tribal Chief was not pleased with them dropping the titles at WrestleMania.

Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa to battle Owens and Zayn at Night of Champions in an effort to bring the titles back to The Bloodline. However, The Usos interfered and accidentally caught Solo Sikoa with a Superkick. Reigns got in Jimmy's face and he responded by attacking The Head of the Table.

Jey now has to decide whether he wants to side with his brother or stick with The Bloodline moving forward. He could look back and reference how he was forced to join The Bloodline by Reigns in the first place. At Hell in a Cell 2020, Roman Reigns battled Jey Uso in an I Quit Hell in a Cell match for the title. Roman The Tribal Chief emerged victorious after trapping Jimmy Uso in a Guillotine Choke and Jey quit to spare his brother.

When attacking Reigns at Night of Champions, Jimmy told Jey that he should have done it a long time ago. Sami Zayn has been trying to talk some sense into Jey for months but he never listened. However, the actions of his brother may finally have reminded Jey Uso that Reigns has been using him this entire time and it could lead to him turning his back on The Bloodline tonight on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns isn't worried about Jey Uso's decision tonight on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns doesn't appear to be all too concerned about Jey's decision regarding The Bloodline on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

It was reported earlier that Roman will not be at this week's edition of the blue brand in Iowa. The Tribal Chief also delivered a message to Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa at the end of last week's WWE SmackDown. He claimed that Jey Uso will do what he always does and will ultimately decide to fall back in line with The Bloodline over siding with Jimmy.

The Bloodline storyline has captivated the WWE Universe and there seemingly is no end in sight. Only time will tell if Jey decides to listen to his brother or if Jimmy is left to fend for himself.

