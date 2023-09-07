Jey Uso's first rival on RAW teased this week? The hints were hidden in plain sight

Jey Uso’s arrival on Monday Night RAW turned out to be quite the thriller for fans. Unfortunately, it’s not the exciting news that RAW’s men’s division was expecting when Cody Rhodes had something to announce at Payback.

In his first official appearance on RAW, it was made clear that Jey needs to watch his back. It seems Sami Zayn and Dominik Mysterio are the only two superstars who aren’t holding a grudge against him for doing Roman Reigns’ bidding. In fact, while walking backstage from his segment on RAW, Main Event Jey Uso met with a scowling Drew McIntyre.

Recently, The Scottish Warrior took to social media to post a cryptic message directed at Jey. He posted a collage of The Bloodline smashing him with steel chairs and the two meeting at the top of the ramp on RAW.

It’s possible this is a hint for Uso’s first rivalry on the red brand. It would make sense, considering the other top names in WWE RAW don’t fit into a plausible storyline for Jey.

Sami Zayn and Dominik Mysterio have already approached him as allies, Cody Rhodes may be moved to SmackDown, and it’s too early to put Uso in a title storyline with Seth Rollins. Drew McIntyre is the perfect option to take on Jey Uso, and with Matt Riddle in the equation, a revenge storyline for his actions as a part of The Bloodline fits in very well.

Former WWE employee has strong words about Jey Uso

Main Event Jey Uso’s arrival on RAW has provided a fresh pace for the red brand. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for him. Even though he's a babyface now, his heel work in The Bloodline has put him in the bad books of others.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Jey Uso constantly having to look over his shoulder to survive is a good way to book rivalries rather than the age-old formula of interferences for feuds.

"To me, it's like anything that comes out of a wrestling match is just; it means nothing. That's why I like him (Jey). If he's got to watch his back, and he's got a lot of enemies. That, to me, is a story. Who can I trust? Who can't I trust? Who is sincere? Who is Bs'ing me? That I can get, but bro, 'Oh, you accidentally did this to me.' Like, that stuff ain't going nowhere, bro."

Only time will tell what’s next for Main Event Jey among the superstars of the red brand, the majority of whom do not like him!

