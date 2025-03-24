Jey Uso set for reunion with WWE star who forced him to quit? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso's Road to WrestleMania has taken a wild turn since A-Town Down Under got involved. He is set to face the duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a tag team match tonight on RAW. Fans have been speculating about his mystery partner. Will a familiar name from The Yeet Master's past reunite with him after a lengthy rivalry?

Ad

In 2023, Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline were the reason Jey quit SmackDown and embarked on a singles run. Sikoa teamed up with Gunther during a recent live event in Nottingham. However, the 32-year-old surprisingly attacked The Ring General with a Samoan Spike. Despite this, he might not team up with Main Event Jey on RAW.

The abovementioned spot received a loud pop from the WWE Universe, sparking speculation of Sikoa helping Jey Uso. While it is an intriguing prospect, the chances of it happening are extremely low. The Street Champion is more focused on reasserting dominance on SmackDown alongside Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Bringing him into Jey's storyline on RAW wouldn't really make much sense.

Ad

Trending

Solo Sikoa attacked Gunther because the latter accidentally chopped him first, so it was seemingly just payback. There are also way better options to team up with Jey Uso instead of The Street Champion. On top of that, having Sikoa suddenly align with his longtime rival would completely ruin his heel persona, which WWE has spent years building.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen who teams up with The YEET Master on the upcoming episode of RAW in Glasgow, Scotland.

Jey Uso to suffer a post-match beatdown from Gunther?

Gunther has vowed to make Jey Uso's life a living hell leading up to their match at WrestleMania 41. It is safe to say that he has lived up to his words until now by attacking The Yeet Master time and time again. And tonight could be no different, as The Ring General might brutalize Main Event Jey following his match on RAW.

Ad

After Jey's tag team match against A-Town Down Under, Gunther could ambush him from behind. Showing off his grappling prowess, the Austrian star could clutch The OG Bloodline member in a sleeper hold, leaving him motionless in the middle of the ring.

To add insult to injury, the World Heavyweight Champion could follow up with multiple powerbombs, making a solid statement ahead of The Show of Shows. While this feud has arguably been underwhelming, an attack like this could be enough to make headlines.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Such an angle could portray Gunther as an indomitable force ahead of WrestleMania 41. Also, it will help Jey Uso garner more sympathy from fans, with the WWE Universe rallying behind him in Las Vegas. While it is an interesting possibility, it is mere speculation at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE