Jey Uso to shockingly get betrayed by his Bloodline family member after WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso is set to have a major match at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Gunther. The build-up to the title match has been eventful and thrilling, but the challenger's problems may continue after The Show of Shows.
Jey Uso and Gunther's rivalry has escalated in the past few weeks. Last week, the World Heavyweight Champion brutally attacked Jimmy Uso, who is still at the hospital, right in front of his twin. This week, both competitors met again, and The Yeet Master said The Ring General pushed him to a dark place. After what transpired, the challenger might have enough motivation to become champion.
Main Event Jey's celebration can be cut short by none other than his brother. The injured star can return at WrestleMania 41, where he can assist his brother in defeating Gunther. Jimmy can then cut the celebration short by attacking Jey. Big Jim can reason that his brother wasn't there for him during his recovery and was more focused on defeating The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Title.
While many may think Jimmy betraying Jey is unlikely to happen, it has already happened in the past. Jimmy cost Jey the Undisputed WWE Title at the 2023 SummerSlam against Roman Reigns. At the time, Big Jim feared his brother might turn out like The Tribal Chief.
Jey vs. Jimmy would be an interesting first feud for the former if he does become the World Heavyweight Champion. Besides being highly personal, the rivalry can give both men another chance to show their chemistry after their "disappointing" match at WrestleMania XL.
Wrestling veteran commented on Gunther and Jey Uso's recent WWE RAW confrontation
As mentioned above, Jey and Gunther confronted each other again on the latest episode of RAW, where fans saw a serious side of the challenger that silenced the champion. However, Vince Russo thinks it didn't help the superstars.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared that Jey needed to win at WrestleMania 41 after the Stamford-based promotion booked him to look strong in the feud. Russo felt the creative team should add more heat to The Ring General.
The WWE veteran even said Ludwig Kaiser should have attacked The Yeet Master this week to send a strong message.
It will be interesting to see what will happen between Jey Uso and Gunther at WrestleMania 41.