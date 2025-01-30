  • home icon
Jey Uso to turn heel and double-cross former WWE Universal Champion at Royal Rumble 2025? Looking at the possibility

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jan 30, 2025 03:14 GMT
Jey Uso on RAW (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Jey Uso on RAW (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Jey Uso missed the opportunity to become World Heavyweight Champion for the first time in his WWE career when he lost to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event last week. Now, he wants to win the Royal Rumble this weekend and get a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41.

The Yeet Master will have to overcome some of the top stars in the business like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, the legendary John Cena, and Roman Reigns.

The OTC will look to win the Rumble and reclaim his title at 'Mania and is a frontrunner to win the match. During the Rumble match, it's always every man for himself and hence, Roman could try to eliminate Jey Uso. The latter could take it personally and their feud could re-ignite, leading to Jey turning on Roman and eliminating him.

However, it is safe to say here that even though this would create a new angle on The Road to WrestleMania, WWE Creative will most likely not go down that road, given that Jey Uso has done a great job as a face and has become a fan favorite. It would be safer to say that if anyone had a heel turn, that would be Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso says his ultimate goal is to become a world champion in WWE

The Yeet Master has done a great job as a face over the past year and even went on to claim his first singles title when he became the Intercontinental Champion.

Still, the stakes are higher than ever for the RAW Superstar, who has his sights set on becoming world champion for the first time in his career, as he noted during an interview with Cheap Heat.

“Yeah, man, it just puts a stamp on you. If you’re a wrestler, you want to hold a damn WWE Championship one time, a World Heavyweight Championship one time. I want to hold that s**t. I ain’t ever thought about being a champion like that until I got the IC Title man, until ‘24 popped off the way it did, it built my confidence. It made me believe, 'Hell yeah, I could be the face, Uce,'" he said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Jey Uso is starting to become successful in singles action after a great career in the tag team division with his brother Jimmy Uso.

Edited by Harish Raj S
