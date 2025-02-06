Jimmy Uso to disband the Usos for 250-pound WWE star, Rikishi coming back? 5 Things Big Jim can do now that Jey Uso is headlining WrestleMania 41

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are heading in different directions ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41. Jey recently won the 2025 Royal Rumble and seems ready to challenge for the World Heavyweight Title. Meanwhile, Jimmy has been stuck in a bit of uncertain booking on SmackDown.

Triple H and his team could give Big Jim a boost ahead of WrestleMania. WWE has many top storylines waiting for The Show of Shows, and Jimmy Uso could become part of a feud.

With Jey Uso not by his side, it’s time for Jimmy to start building himself as a singles star. A solo push could take him to the main event picture.

Check out the five things Jimmy Uso can do without Jey Uso on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

#5. Become Solo Sikoa's new partner once the WWE star returns

Solo Sikoa seems to be done with The New Bloodline after losing the Tribal Combat match on RAW’s Netflix premiere. Jacob Fatu is in total control, and it looks like Sikoa will be out for a few weeks to reinvent himself.

The 250-pound WWE star could return with the Street Champion gimmick that he used in NXT. A babyface turn could do him some good, and he could unite with Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy has found all of his WWE success as a tag team wrestler, and he could do well as Solo Sikoa’s partner. The two superstars could begin a new tag team while Jey Uso chases the world title at WrestleMania 41.

#4. Seth Rollins' rival during Roman Reigns' absence

Roman Reigns will likely be away from the ring for some time after an unsuccessful outing at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Seth Rollins viciously attacked him after the two men were eliminated, and the story could take them to WrestleMania.

Jimmy Uso could be used in the storyline to keep Seth Rollins busy till the OTC returns. This could see the two men have a mini-feud, where Jimmy could even win a match to get a singles push.

The win could further push Rollins down the heel path and force him to turn to his dark side. It would be crucial for him to become a complete villain before he faces a babyface Roman Reigns again.

#3. Jacob Fatu could use an experienced star in his faction

Jacob Fatu is on the loose after Solo Sikoa seems to have backed off from his Bloodline. The Samoan Werewolf has already shown what he is capable of during his match against Braun Strowman, followed by his above-average first Royal Rumble outing.

His faction could use an experienced hand, and Jimmy Uso could provide the guidance that it lacks. Big Jim has been part of The Usos and Bloodline for a long time, and it would be great for him to join Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa to get back to prominence.

A heel turn could do him some, especially while Jey Uso is a top babyface. That could bring the two men face to face after Jey Uso wins a world title at WWE WrestleMania 41. Big Jim could use Jacob Fatu to undo his brother in a top title feud.

#2. Rikishi could return to help his son get more exposure

WWE has used managers to help build certain stars and give them more exposure. Even a megastar like Roman Reigns benefited from Paul Heyman’s services to become the WWE legend he is today.

Jimmy Uso could similarly utilize his father, Rikishi's help to get over. Bringing in his father as his manager could benefit him on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Rikishi could help Big Jim get all the right bookings heading into WWE WrestleMania 41. The father and sons could even celebrate together at the show if Jey Uso wins the title before Jimmy Uso attacks his brother.

It would be great to see Rikishi take Jimmy’s side if he gets into a feud with Jey Uso who is immensely popular as a solo star.

#1. Jimmy Uso could get in the chase for Shinsuke Nakamura's title

Jey Uso is living his dream after winning the 2025 Royal Rumble. Not many would have believed that The Yeet Master could headline WrestleMania someday and challenge for a world title.

Jimmy Uso could also get in the chase for a title leading up to WrestleMania 41. Shinsuke Nakamura is currently falling out of a rivalry with LA Knight for the United States Championship, and Big Jim could challenge him soon.

Their rivalry could lead into WWE WrestleMania 41 where both men could compete for the United States Championship. Jimmy Use could win the mid-card title at the show, while Jey Uso could finally win a world title for his family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback