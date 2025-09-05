John Cena bidding farewell to SmackDown and 3 Things that could happen tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is one of the most anticipated episodes of the blue brand. Already, the Stamford-based promotion has confirmed that John Cena will appear on the show.Alongside this, Brock Lesnar and CM Punk are also expected to make their presence felt. This week's edition of the blue brand will air from the Allstate Arena, Chicago, and in this article, we will discuss four things that could happen tonight.#4. John Cena bids farewell to SmackDown after Brock Lesnar's attackWrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKBrock Lesnar is scheduled to be in Chicago this week, where SmackDown takes place tomorrow. (via @FightfulSelect)According to recent reports from Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar is in Chicago, and with this, he is predicted to be part of SmackDown. As we are heading toward the Wrestlepalooza event, there is a high chance that Cena and Lesnar will lock horns at that PLE.Further, sources also revealed that tonight's SmackDown could mark Cena's final appearance on the blue brand in this retirement tour. Post this, he will only appear on Monday Night RAW and Premium Live Events.Considering all this, it's probable that Cena might bid farewell to the Nick Aldis show after getting destroyed by Brock Lesnar. The Mayor of Suplex City might destroy Cena, which would set up their match at the upcoming PLE.#3. Street Profits breakupSachaBaronCorbin @SachaBCorbinLINKThat Street Profits breakup is coming #WWEClashIn the past few weeks, WWE has hinted at the breakup of Montez Ford &amp; Angelo Dawkins. Even at Clash in Paris 2025, the heat was visible between them, which also became a crucial reason behind their loss against Wyatt Sicks.With this, the former Tag Team Champions might break up on tonight's show. This move will initiate the singles run of Angelo and Montez in the sports entertainment juggernaut.#2. Tama Tonga finally returns?Tama Tonga is on hiatus from WWE due to a real-life injury he suffered a few months back. Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of Tama, but this wait might be over in tonight's show.Tama might return to tonight's SmackDown and join Solo Sikoa and The MFT. Also, Solo is no longer the United States Champion, and while addressing this, Tama might return and put his opinion on the future of the My Family Tree faction.#1. AJ Lee returns to join forces with CM PunkBecky Lynch cost CM Punk the World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash in Paris when The Man joined The Vision and helped Seth Rollins to retain the gold. The Irish star also humiliated the Best in the World on RAW this week, as she knew that Punk would not attack the opposite gender.Meanwhile, the Second City Saint made it clear that Becky will regret her actions, which generated buzz for AJ Lee's comeback. Additionally, Punk hinted at his arrival in tonight's SmackDown as the show will take place in his hometown, Chicago.Fans are buzzing with the possibility of the former Divas Champion making her long-awaited comeback and joining forces with her husband. So, it's probable that Lee may return to SmackDown and officially join forces with CM Punk.