John Cena breaks silence after NXT appearance: What did the WWE legend say?

This week's edition of NXT was a star-studded show and John Cena's presence added significant grandeur. The Cenation Leader graced the special edition of the show, which also happened to be his first-ever appearance on WWE's third brand.

Needless to say, the NXT fans in the arena gave a thunderous reception to The Greatest of All Time. They went berserk as soon as Cena's theme song hit and were on their feet to behold the sight of him.

John Cena finally broke his silence and commented about his presence on the October 10 episode of NXT. He shared WWE's official post of his appearance on X and said that being present in the ring while enjoying the NXT crowd in the arena was something special.

The 16-time World Champion also expressed his gratitude to Shawn Michaels and all the budding talents on the roster. Cena also made sure to mention all the prominent names present on the show to thank them, including the likes of The Undertaker, Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, and Carmelo Hayes.

John Cena looked quite overwhelmed by the reception he got from the fans at NXT this week. Moreover, he is elated to be on what was certainly the biggest show in NXT history.

Will John Cena have a match at Crown Jewel?

WWE's official video package for Crown Jewel features a lot of superstars, including the Cenation Leader. Therefore dropping a major hint that Cena will be part of the upcoming premium live event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As soon as WWE released the official video package, speculation was rife about his potential appearance. There is a very good possibility that John Cena will wrestle a match at the November 4 spectacle.

It appears that Cena has some unfinished business with The Bloodline, which he would look to put an end to before possibly leaving for Hollywood. The Cenation Leader has been at loggerheads with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa for quite some time.

Therefore, he could wrestle either of those superstars at the upcoming premium live event. Moreover, there have also been rumors that the Franchise Player will battle Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in what would be their third encounter.

Saudi Arabia's shows are all about creating "larger than life" moments and nothing could be bigger than a John Cena vs. Roman Reigns feud at the moment, considering Cena's ongoing rivalry with The Bloodline.

