John Cena to claim major name is responsible for R-Truth's WWE release on SmackDown? Potential angle explored

R-Truth shocked the WWE Universe this past weekend when he announced that he would depart the Stamford-based promotion after the expiration of his current contract via his X (formerly Twitter) account. The 53-year-old's revelation took the internet by storm, with his social media accounts flooded with tributes from colleagues and fans.

Interestingly, jumping on the bandwagon, John Cena may shock fans by revealing a major name behind Truth’s release. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion defeated R-Truth in a non-title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXIX last month. In a surprising turn of events, The Last Real Champion could reveal on this week's SmackDown that due to his hatred for Truth, he asked The Rock to ensure that the former 24/7 Champion was let go from the company.

This angle would generate massive heat for John Cena. The potential scenario was originally pitched by WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio.

"If this whole Truth thing is legit, and if they are not renewing his contract, I put John Cena on TV with a microphone, and he says, ‘I never liked Ron Killings. Ron Killings was released because of me. I said I am going to ruin wrestling; I am ruining it for you fans. I know you love this guy. I called The Rock; The Rock released Ron Killings.’ End of story," he said.

R-Truth was reportedly let go from WWE for a big reason

In the latest edition of Q&A with Bill Apter on SportsKeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes noted the reason behind R-Truth’s sudden departure. The wrestling insider stated that the former WWE 24/7 Champion was let go because he was making a lot of money.

“Truth, for no reason other than he's been around for a very long time, was making a lot of money, and that's the main reason he's no longer a part of the company." [From 7:30 onwards]

Given that Truth’s departure has created a lot of hype, it will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team capitalizes on it and books an angle in which John Cena takes the blame for the 53-year-old star being let go.

