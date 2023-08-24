John Cena to fight 33-year-old WWE star at Superstar Spectacle? India may be in for a treat! 

John Cena is set for his first-ever match at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023. The announcement of Cena's return has fueled anticipation among fans. His confirmed involvement in a match has also intensified the excitement surrounding his return to India. This development has led fans to speculate about The Cenation Leader's potential opponents at the event.

Grayson Waller emerges as a probable candidate to face John Cena at WWE Superstar Spectacle. Their history adds to the intrigue of this matchup. For those unaware, Cena's most recent appearance took place at Money in the Bank 2023. During this surprise appearance, The Cenation Leader was interrupted by Waller, sparking a heated argument between the two. Ultimately, Cena delivered an Attitude Adjustment to the 33-year-old star before exiting the ring.

Waller's recent booking pattern reveals a clear intent by WWE to highlight him in a prominent role. Despite being only a few months on the main roster, Grayson has already been involved in segments or matches with notable names like Edge, John Cena, and Rey Mysterio.

Additionally, Waller also issued a direct warning to the 16-time World Champion following the announcement of the latter's return to the blue brand.

Grayson Waller confronted Cena at MITB 2023

These factors suggest that a confrontation with Waller seems likely when John Cena returns to SmackDown on September 1, 2023. Such an encounter could potentially lead to a match between these two at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023, providing a compelling narrative for the event.

Other superstars who could face John Cena in India

In addition to Grayson Waller, several other stars could potentially stand across the Cenation Leader in his match in India. Among them, Austin Theory emerges as a notable contender. Theory recently lost his United States Championship to Rey Mysterio, making him a possible opponent for Cena.

Their history is quite engaging, with Theory previously defeating the 16-time World Champion at WrestleMania 39 to retain his US title. Reviving this rivalry could lead to a captivating showdown, with Cena potentially coming out on top this time since no championship would be at stake.

Jinder Mahal & Cena both engaged in a feud back in 2017

Another contender on the list is Gunther, who could provide an intriguing matchup for Cena in their first-ever encounter. The Ring General currently holds the Intercontinental Title and has received a degree of recognition from Cena himself.

Moreover, considering WWE's return to India after a hiatus of six years, Jinder Mahal also appears as a viable option. The significance of this event could prompt a matchup between Mahal and Cena.

Given Mahal's connection with India, WWE might spotlight the Indian star prominently during Superstar Spectacle 2023.

