John Cena to get a new ally at WWE Backlash and join faction? Exploring the chances

WWE Superstar John Cena will defend the Undisputed Championship against Randy Orton at the 2025 Backlash PLE. The 17-time World Champion plans to keep the belt to himself till he retires. Interestingly, while he received the help of Travis Scott at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins could help him in St. Louis.

The Visionary turned heel at the Show of Shows to win the main event of Night One of ‘Mania. He now has Paul Heyman on his side, who betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns in Las Vegas to help hand The Architect the win. On this week’s episode of RAW, The Wiseman revealed that Seth Rollins wants to gain control over WWE.

The Wiseman initiated Rollins' challenge to Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, his plan was foiled by CM Punk and Sami Zayn. While The Visionary doesn’t have the world title yet, he could have the Undisputed Championship as part of his faction if he joined hands with the Last Real Champion.

The heel superstars could team up and take control of WWE. If John Cena joins The Architect’s alliance, both superstars could work for The Rock. This would allow The Leader of Cenation to hold onto the Undisputed Championship, and Rollins would get closer to the man who seemingly has the highest authority in the company right now. While this is certainly a possibility, all of this is speculation right now.

John Cena may end up winning against Randy Orton on May 10

John Cena is on a mission to ruin pro wrestling and keep the Undisputed Championship with him until he retires. Opposing him, Randy Orton wants to dethrone his longtime rival and win the 15th WWE World Championship of his career. However, Cena could emerge victorious at Backlash despite The Viper fighting in front of his home crowd in St. Louis.

John Cena is currently carrying a lot of momentum with his “The Last Real Champion” gimmick. He still has over 20 appearances left before his retirement tour ends. Thus, WWE may not want to prematurely end his title run. Additionally, the company could also be aiming for Cody Rhodes to dethrone him to give him an explosive comeback and for a passing the torch moment.

Lastly, the poster of the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event has John Cena front and center. Thus, it is likely that he will be retaining the Undisputed Championship and defeating Randy Orton in the final match of their iconic and legendary rivalry.

It will be interesting to see if Cena will eventually be dethroned or if he takes the Undisputed Championship belt with him.

