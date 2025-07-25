  • home icon
  John Cena to introduce WWE newcomer as his replacement to face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

John Cena to introduce WWE newcomer as his replacement to face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Jul 25, 2025 06:03 GMT
John Cena, Cody Rhodes
John Cena & Cody Rhodes [Image Source: WWE India's X & WWE.com]

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are slated to compete for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Although the match has been announced, it was never officially formalized on paper, as the champion didn't voluntarily sign the contract. Instead, Rhodes forcibly put the pen in Cena's hand and scrawled his signature, something that is technically considered invalid.

Since then, fans have been speculating that The Cenation Leader could opt out of the match. Rumors have been circulating that he won't appear at SummerSlam and instead send a message to Cody Rhodes via satellite. The 48-year-old could appear in the Titantron, stating that he never legally signed the contract and, therefore, is not obligated to defend his title at SummerSlam.

John Cena could tell Cody Rhodes that he is sending his acquaintance, Travis Scott, as his replacement to face the latter. While it would be an intriguing scenario, the possibility of it happening is very low. Recent reports from Bryan Alvarez state that WWE has internally canceled all SummerSlam plans, which were in discussions, involving the popular newcomer.

Besides, the company is set to host the biggest edition of the summer spectacle, and John Cena will be part of it at MetLife Stadium. It will be the last time the WWE legend steps into The Biggest Party of the Summer as an in-ring competitor. The company has been building the Undisputed WWE Championship match for months, and there is no chance of it getting scrapped.

Therefore, Cena and Rhodes will battle each other at The Biggest Party of the Summer as planned. WWE can add another intriguing stipulation to this bout. This match is expected to headline Night Two of SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium.

John Cena to confront his past rival during his match with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam?

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will lock horns in a Street Fight at SummerSlam. This stipulation will enable both superstars to turn the arena into a breeding ground of chaos. There is a good possibility that Cena could try to use underhanded tactics during the bout against Rhodes.

However, he could face a familiar foe from his past. Just as the WWE legend tries to win the match using ringside shenanigans, Randy Orton could show up out of nowhere. The Viper could counter any potential inferences for John Cena's allies or neutralize any underhanded tactic from the champion.

Orton could spill water on Cena's potential plans, allowing his good friend Cody Rhodes to have a fair match against the 48-year-old. There is a good possibility of it happening, as Randy Orton and The American Nightmare have been seen stepping up for each other on several occasions in the past.

Besides, Street Fight matches are known for their chaotic nature, which often calls for ringside interference. Hence, the WWE Universe could witness a similar situation erupting during the Undisputed WWE Title matches between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Edited by Angana Roy
