John Cena to lose title after WWE icon aligns with The Rock, unlikely reunion? 4 Predictions for the rest of his retirement tour

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has just six more months left in his retirement tour. The Cenation Leader has become more brutal in his wrestling as well as promos, since he turned heel before WrestleMania 41.

Cena promises to retire with the Undisputed WWE Championship in his hands. He contends that he would ruin wrestling by doing so, and this would be the perfect lesson for the WWE Universe, who, according to him, have been ungrateful to him over the last two decades.

His next biggest match is against his legendary rival, CM Punk, at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event on June 28, 2025. After NOC, two other big events where Cena can have blockbuster clashes are SummerSlam (August 2 & 3) and Survivor Series (November 29). If he has to drop the title, then it can take place at either of these events. The events surrounding those matches are sure to come up with big twists and betrayals from his friends as well as enemies.

On this note, we shall discuss 4 predictions for the rest of the retirement tour of John Cena.

#4. John Cena loses his title to Cody Rhodes after the latter turns heel and joins The Rock

If there's one superstar who has a rightful claim over the Undisputed WWE Championship, it's Cody Rhodes. Cena stole the win at WrestleMania 41 with help from Travis Scott. Rhodes didn't even get a rematch after that loss. And one way to get back the title could be by joining forces with The Rock, aka The Final Boss.

Cody Rhodes recently said that he'll stay babyface for at least another year before thinking about turning heel, which could extend to three years, depending on the circumstances. However, the heel turn can come a lot sooner than expected by the fans. The American Nightmare can strike a deal with The Rock and, with his help, betray John Cena to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

#3. Full-blown babyface

It's expected that Cena would turn babyface before hanging up his boots. Retiring as a heel doesn't make sense for the 17-time WWE World Champion. Therefore, the 48-year-old superstar can turn face either at SummerSlam or maybe at Survivor Series this year.

The chances of face turn happening at SummerSlam are high because that would give him at least a four-month run as a full-blown babyface. Moreover, he would need this period as he will also have to undo a lot of damage done by his heel turn and subsequent actions as a heel. His babyface turn could come by turning on the very superstar who turned him heel.

If Cody Rhodes wins the King of the Ring Tournament and challenges John Cena for a title match at SummerSlam, The Rock could potentially play a role in that match. He can come out with Cena, but eventually walk back with Rhodes after the latter turns heel. That would give a massive babyface push for Cena, who can then exact revenge on The Rock for leading him astray at the beginning of his retirement tour.

#2. Team up with CM Punk to face Cody Rhodes and The Rock at Survivor Series

If Cody Rhodes and The Rock join hands at SummerSlam and betray John Cena, then The Franchise Player can team up with CM Punk to teach them a lesson at Survivor Series. The contest, while not the most athletic, would make good booking sense since four of the biggest stars in pro wrestling today would come together at one of the grandest events in WWE.

CM Punk will compete against Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at NOC. However, he isn't expected to win it. Cena might drop the gold to Cody Rhodes and then work through the rest of the retirement tour as baby face.

#1. Win 18th World Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event and retire

Another way John Cena sustains the hype even as the retirement tour counts down could be him winning an 18th WWE World Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025, and then retiring with the gold.

It was reported that the Last Real Champ will have his last in-ring match at SNME in Boston, MA, on December 13, 2025. If he turns baby face at SummerSlam, then Cena can win back the Undisputed WWE Championship once again, extending his record number of world title wins in the Stamford-based promotion.

The ball is now in Triple H's court, and being the Head of Creative, The Game can decide the best possible way Cena signs off from WWE.

