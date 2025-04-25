John Cena to lose the Undisputed Championship to returning superstar on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is one of the stars expected to appear on WWE SmackDown tonight. As the Undisputed WWE Champion, more superstars can begin to set their sights on him, especially now that he is still around. Interestingly, a possible returning star might be one of the first people to make their intentions clear.
John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. On RAW after 'Mania, he shared his intentions of not defending the title much to "ruin wrestling." The Cenation Leader is now set to appear on WWE SmackDown, and while Randy Orton can attack him again after the previous Monday show, Aleister Black can be the one to share the ring with the champion instead.
The Last Real Champion can grow prideful, which might result in him hosting an open challenge for the Undisputed title, like before with the United States Championship. If this happens, a rumored returning star can answer the challenge.
Dark vignettes have been shown on WWE SmackDown these past few weeks. In the previous episode, after mysterious figures and smoke were displayed on screen, a date was shown for tonight's episode. Due to this, many believe a return will happen tonight, with the star teased being Aleister Black.
This scenario will get fans talking, but it's unlikely to happen. John losing the title this early in his run is not ideal, and the former AEW star returning against Cena just to lose will also not be a good look for him
What does a real-life Bloodline member think about John Cena's heel run so far?
The Cenation Leader turning heel in his farewell tour is something that many hoped to see. After WrestleMania 41, many expressed different emotions about his run as a heel. Interestingly, Afa Anoa'i Jr. feels the Undisputed WWE Champion hasn't even started yet.
While talking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Manu shared that he thinks John Cena will be an excellent champion as a heel and that he has only scratched the surface in his current character.
"I think that Cena will make an excellent champion as a heel. I truly believe that we have not seen the best of Cena yet. I feel like he’s just scratching the surface with this heel run, so I’m very excited to see where he's going with that.”
It will be interesting to see what will happen next in John Cena's run as the Undisputed WWE Champion.