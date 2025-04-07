John Cena may have accidentally leaked the result of his WrestleMania 41 match against Cody Rhodes

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to have a major clash at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Considering the trajectory of their feud for the past few weeks, it's unpredictable who will walk out the champion, but it seems like The Cenation Leader just gave a not-so-subtle hint.

John Cena turned heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber by allying with The Rock and attacking Cody Rhodes. The Cenation Leader and The American Nightmare have been exchanging words and even got physical last week on RAW with the champion standing tall. Interestingly, the challenger may have hinted that he might not be successful at WrestleMania 41 by posting a cryptic photo on his Instagram, suggesting Jey Uso might be his new target if the latter wins the gold at The Show of Shows.

Jey Uso also has his own World Championship match at WrestleMania 41

Aside from John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso vs. Gunther is also on the card at WrestleMania. The Yeet Master will attempt to dethrone The Ring General of the World Heavyweight Championship, and if that happens, it looks like The Cenation Leader has already staked his claim.

From the looks of it, if John fails to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight title might be his next target, which, by that time, might be held by Jey.

Jey Uso is also a big babyface alongside Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is not just any top superstar but the top babyface in the company at the moment. The only person who is arguably on his level is RAW's Jey Uso.

The former Intercontinental Champion has won over the crowd and is also among the top merchandise sellers in the company. Even without a title, he is an important name for the company, something that John might capitalize on if the two have a feud after WrestleMania.

John Cena and Jey Uso already had some tension at the 2025 Royal Rumble

As many may remember, John Cena and Uso were the final two stars of this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. In an upset victory, Jey managed to eliminate John to win the match. Even though the 16-time World Champion still hadn't turned heel at the time, the tension and his attitude during the press conference was noticeably different.

With this in mind, John and Jey already have a recent history, which could be the reason why The Franchise Player turned heel in the first place. Moreover, there's already a personal touch to the possible feud if Cena does target the 2025 Royal Rumble winner.

