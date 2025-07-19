  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • John Cena to quit WWE & retire if he loses Undisputed Title to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam? Chances explored

John Cena to quit WWE & retire if he loses Undisputed Title to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam? Chances explored

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 19, 2025 13:10 GMT
John Cena &amp; Cody Rhodes
John Cena and Cody Rhodes [Image Source: WWE.com]

John Cena and Cody Rhodes were under the same roof on the latest episode of SmackDown. Both superstars gathered for a highly anticipated contract signing for their Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. However, things took an interesting turn when Cena refused to sign the contract, citing emotional exhaustion and his Hollywood schedule.

Ad

This did not sit well with The American Nightmare as he launched a brutal attack on the champion. After laying him out, Rhodes forcibly gripped the pen in Cena's hands and scrawled the veteran's signature on the contract. Since then, speculation has been buzzing that John Cena could quit WWE and retire immediately if he lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

The 48-year-old could argue that he never actually signed the contract of his own will and that Rhodes forcibly forged it using his fingers while he was unconscious. The WWE legend could state that the match happened without his consent. While Cena could put up these strong arguments if he loses, there is no chance of him quitting WWE right after The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Cenation Leader still has a few more dates left in his retirement tour, and retiring early could lead to major shifts in WWE. It could end up being one of the biggest disappointments for the fans. The company will seemingly avoid taking such risks. John Cena will wrap up his legendary in-ring career in December this year, and until then, he is expected to stick with WWE.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

The 48-year-old is also slated to appear at Clash in Paris in France and Crown Jewel in Australia this year. Hence, there is no way Cena would walk away from WWE after SummerSlam.

Ad
Ad

John Cena to undergo a massive character change at SummerSlam 2025?

John Cena shocked the world at Elimination Chamber this year by turning heel. Since then, he has been trolling fans and opponents and resorting to cheap tactics. However, it could all come to an end at SummerSlam, where WWE might pull off a massive twist.

The Cenation Leader could officially turn babyface after his match against Cody Rhodes. The 48-year-old has very limited dates left in his retirement tour, and the chances of him retiring as a heel are very unlikely. Therefore, SummerSlam could serve as the perfect stage for a character change.

Ad

Besides, rumors have been swirling that Rhodes will turn heel at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The American Nightmare has started to show shades of his dark side quite a lot lately, whether it's during his match against Randy Orton at Night of Champions or on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Therefore, Cody Rhodes turning heel at SummerSlam could eventually lead to John Cena's babyface turn. While this is just a speculation at the moment, the possibility of it happening is quite good.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications