John Cena or Randy Orton, who is more likely to return at WWE Money in the Bank 2023? Exploring the odds

John Cena and Randy Orton are two of the biggest names in wrestling, but it looks like only one could appear at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London, England.

Randy Orton and John Cena joined the company around the same time in the early 2000s. They have shared the ring as partners and enemies in their decades-long careers and accomplished numerous accomplishments in the promotion. Both of them are currently inactive in the ring due to different reasons. The Cenation Leader transitioned to acting, while The Viper is due to an injury. However, some signs show that one is more likely to return this weekend.

Kurt Angle recently shared that Randy Orton was recovering well from his back surgery and believes the latter will return soon. He added that The Viper was also doing much better.

“Doing good man. He recovered from his back surgery. He’s, I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon. He’s doing much better, yes.”

For those wondering why John Cena is also rumored to return at WWE Money in the Bank, he was spotted in London filming for his movie "Heads of State." The return will likely occur backstage if the 16-time World Champion has time for WWE.

What are the latest reports regarding Randy Orton's WWE return?

The Viper did not have the best time in his latest WWE match

Fans have not seen the former WWE Champion for over a year now. His last match occurred on WWE SmackDown, wherein he and Matt Riddle failed to defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Usos. However, it looks like The Viper will finally be seen inside the ring soon.

According to Xero news, Randy Orton is nowhere finished in his in-ring career and could return quite soon. Sources stated that some people in the Stamford-based promotion want him to return to WWE Money in the Bank, but he may be held off until SummerSlam.

Until when could Randy Orton keep wrestling after he returns to WWE?

The Apex Predator may still be one of the most dominant stars in the sport, but he is not getting any younger. Those he shared the ring with in earlier years have since retired or taken on a different career path. From the looks of it, this was also something Orton had considered.

While on The Pat McAfee Show last year, Randy shared that he wanted to keep wrestling for ten more years and eventually transition to part-time roles and occasional big matches for events, using The Undertaker as an example.

It's still unknown when Randy could return, but fans are undoubtedly hoping that it could occur soon but without the expense of risking his health and safety.

