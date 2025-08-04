John Cena to request Triple H to bring back 11-time WWE World Champion after Brock Lesnar? Exploring the possibility 

John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam Night Two, but that wasn't the most shocking part of the night. It was the aftermath, which saw Brock Lesnar return to WWE, that took everyone by surprise. While fans were expecting The Rock or Travis Scott to show up, it was The Beast Incarnate who made his comeback after nearly two years. After the main event concluded, Lesnar interrupted Cena's post-match moment and took him out with an F-5.As expected, Lesnar's return took the wrestling world by storm. Fans are excited to see him participate in John Cena's Farewell Tour. That said, The Beast Incarnate's surprising return sparked a discourse among fans about the possibility of another one of Cena's iconic rivals making a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion: Edge (aka Cope).During the SummerSlam Post-Show, Triple H hinted that John Cena's wish to face Brock Lesnar in his final year led to The Beast Incarnate's shocking return. As a result, Cena could ask Triple H to bring back Edge following Lesnar's return. Fans still remember Cena and The Rated-R Superstar's iconic rivalry, and it would only be fitting if Edge participated in The Last Real Champion's retirement tour.Edge and John Cena share a storied history. The Rated-R Superstar won his first world title in the Stamford-based promotion by defeating Cena. The two engaged in several fierce battles during their feud in 2006. In his Farewell Tour so far, Cena has reignited his rivalries with CM Punk and Randy Orton and is on his way to feud with Brock Lesnar. All three men were a significant part of Cena's legendary career.With just four months left before The Franchise Player rides off into the sunset, fans want to see him stand across the ring from Edge one last time. Therefore, The Never Seen 17 may request Triple H to bring the seven-time World Heavyweight Champion back. However, his return seems highly unlikely as Edge is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling.The 51-year-old legend left WWE in September 2023 after his contract expired. He then joined AEW the following month. The veteran has found notable success in the Jacksonville-based promotion, winning the TNT Championship twice.In a perfect world, we would have witnessed the arch-rivals lock horns for the final time, but the scenario seems next to impossible.Triple H comments on Cody Rhodes defeating John Cena at SummerSlam 2025John Cena and Cody Rhodes delivered one of the most brutal Street Fights in recent memory at SummerSlam 2025. The two exceeded expectations and redeemed themselves after their underwhelming match at WrestleMania 41.The ending saw The American Nightmare pinning Cena clean after a Cross Rhodes. The two shared a heartfelt moment post-match, with Cena raising Rhodes' hand as a sign of respect.WWE CCO Triple H took to X/Twitter to react to this title change. The Game heaped praise on Rhodes, calling him the future Greatest Of All Time after Cena.&quot;Tonight, we watched the Greatest of All Time and a guy well on his way to being exactly that. Congrats @CodyRhodes. QB1. #SummerSlam,&quot; Triple H wrote on X.It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Cody Rhodes as he embarks on his second reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion.