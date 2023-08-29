John Cena to return and confront WWE SmackDown star for a match that was recently teased? Exploring the idea

John Cena is set to kick off his WWE SmackDown return this Friday, September 1, 2023. His return could open several feuds and new opponents and even excite his upcoming match. However, one star also already put The Cenation Leader on notice.

This will be the first time Cena has stepped foot in the brand since December last year. It will be one of his eight appearances for the brand. Next week, he has a tag team bout at Superstar Spectacle with Seth Rollins against Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. While he could build up that match, Top Dolla could also confront him.

Many stars want to share the ring with The Cenation Leader, much like Top Dolla. The Hit Row member expressed his wishes to face John Cena in his return and even stated he could defeat the Peacemaker actor in a rap battle:

"Cena told me himself that he doesn’t want to rap anymore AND I’m the best rapper in the world and that I should show y’all that… And I do every Friday on social media. One day I’ll get a chance to on #SmackDown 🔝💵," he posted.

Hit Row has a history of interrupting stars in their segments. Although Top Dolla could clash with the returning star, there's not enough history or fan support for both stars.

What could John Cena do in his WWE SmackDown return?

John lost his latest WWE match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39

Reports suggest that John will return to SmackDown to pay a personal and emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt. Born Windham Rotunda, he unfortunately passed away last week. Although the Hollywood actor already paid tribute on social media, he may want to honor The Eater of Worlds on-screen further.

What could be the reason for John Cena's sudden return to WWE?

Aside from his age, the 16-time World Champion couldn't participate in more WWE events due to his commitment as a Hollywood actor. However, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, his schedule was cleared to make time for the Stamford-based promotion.

It remains to be seen which WWE Superstars could welcome back The Cenation Leader to regular programming.

