John Cena to revisit unique relationship with Bray Wyatt upon WWE return? What SmackDown may have in store

Bray Wyatt's unexpected demise has left the wrestling fraternity in melancholy, and one of the names devastated by this tragic news was WWE Superstar John Cena. The Cenation Leader will return this week on SmackDown and likely pay a heartfelt tribute to Wyatt on the show.

The 16-time World Champion shared a special bond with the former Wyatt Family leader, as both superstars had some incredible moments together in WWE. This week on SmackDown, Cena could revisit the Firefly Funhouse match, which he often called the most rewarding match of his career.

The Peacemaker star also penned a heartfelt message for Bray Wyatt on social media, which reflects the bond he shared with the 36-year-old. In his tweet that evoked a keen sense of sadness, Cena admitted that Wyatt brought the best in him in many ways.

Therefore, The Cenation Leader could pay a special tribute to Bray Wyatt on his return to SmackDown and revisit all the special moments the two shared. He will possibly deliver a promo, looking back at Wyatt's remarkable career.

John Cena's commemoration of the cult leader will surely wrap the entire arena in a wave of emotion, with fans poignantly remembering one of the greatest creative minds that this industry had ever seen.

Possible reasons why John Cena is returning to SmackDown

As soon as WWE announced that the 16-time World Champion would return to the go-home edition of SmackDown before Payback, fans erupted in exuberance. WWE will be heading to India to organize a live event, Superstar Spectacle, John Cena is expected be a part of the show.

The franchise player will be in a tag team match with Seth Rollins against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci at the Indian event that takes place just after Payback. Therefore, Cena might be returning to WWE to hype up his match and his presence on the Indian show.

Cena even tweeted and expressed his excitement to be among the WWE Universe in India, and he might very well reflect on it during this week's SmackDown. Moreover, John Cena is reported to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt on the show, honoring his legacy and cherishing everything he left behind.

The Cenation Leader's presence will rejuvenate SmackDown and give fans a ray of hope to find happiness in such a difficult time. Bray Wyatt has left a void in the hearts of the fans, and John Cena will possibly enlighten them to cherish his legacy.