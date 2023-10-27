John Cena's final match, huge swerve with Roman Reigns - 3 last-minute changes WWE can make to Crown Jewel 2023 on SmackDown

WWE will present the second-last episode of SmackDown before Crown Jewel 2023 live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The show will feature appearances from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, 16-time World Champion John Cena, and others.

The Tribal Chief will sign the contract to make his title match official with LA Knight. Cena, on the other hand, is set for his final scheduled televised appearance for this current run. The GOAT is advertised for Crown Jewel 2023 but has yet to deliver an announcement in regards to a match.

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown will be huge as far as the build-up to the premium live event in Riyadh is concerned. WWE might make changes or deliver blockbuster announcements during the show as well. With that being said, let’s take a look at the three possible last-minute changes Triple H can make to Crown Jewel on SmackDown.

#3. AJ Styles returns and gets a match at Crown Jewel 2023

AJ Styles was supposed to team up with John Cena against The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023. The Phenomenal One was put on the shelf by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa two weeks before the event. He was replaced by LA Knight at the October 7 premium live event.

While Styles is advertised for the post-Crown Jewel edition of SmackDown, he can make his surprise return to the blue brand this Friday. The Phenomenal One can get a one-on-one match against Jimmy Uso next Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

#2. Nick Aldis adds stipulation to Roman Reigns’ match

Roman Reigns main evented Crown Jewel 2022. The Tribal Chief successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in a spectacular 25-minute match. Reigns is once again in the main event of the Saudi Arabia show this year.

With that said, Nick Aldis might pull a huge swerve on the leader of The Bloodline. If the contract signing goes haywire, the SmackDown General Manager might announce a Special Guest Referee or add another stipulation to the big main event match.

#1. John Cena gets his final match

John Cena once again teased his retirement during his promo last week on SmackDown. The multi-time WWE Champion lamented that his last singles televised win took place more than two thousand days ago.

The Cenation Leader is rumored to face Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match could be officially announced this week on SmackDown. The rumored bout can potentially be John Cena’s final match in WWE.

