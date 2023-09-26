John Cena's former tag team partner to team up with him after 15 years to defeat The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane 2023? Exploring the possibility

John Cena has been embroiled in a conflict with The Bloodline since the beginning of this month.

During the most recent episode of SmackDown, a contract signing took place as the main event. Before the signing, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa assaulted AJ Styles backstage, rendering him unconscious and leaving Cena without a partner. On the other hand, Cena returned to the ring to battle them alone, but Jimmy and Sikoa ambushed him and signed the contract.

According to reports, LA Knight was first considered for John Cena's potential partner. However, due to testing positive for COVID-19, the 20-year veteran's Fastlane availability may be jeopardized. If Knight cannot participate, who will assume the role of Cena's tag team partner? Enter Batista.

The Rock and John Cena have already returned to WWE in recent weeks due to the current strikes in Hollywood. It would not be surprising if Batista, another wrestling icon and Hollywood celebrity, followed in the footsteps of The Rock and Cena.

If The Animal were to make a return, there is a possibility that he may join forces with the 16-time world champion to confront The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023.

Batista and John Cena were tag team champions

Batista and John Cena won the WWE Tag Team Championship together 15 years ago, in 2008. The Cenation Leader was scheduled to face Batista at SummerSlam. However, both men teamed up a few weeks before the match to take on the team of Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr., where they captured the World Tag Team Championship.

Batista could reunite with Big Match John to fend off the bloodline. Currently, the probability of Batista making a return is minimal. However, considering the comebacks mentioned above of Cena and The Rock, it is not entirely implausible for Batista to also make a return.

Batista's final bout inside the WWE ring occurred at WrestleMania 35, wherein he engaged in a no-holds-barred match against Triple H. His fans would have preferred a more satisfactory conclusion, as The Game consistently outperformed the former champion throughout the entirety of the contest.

Will the 6-time world champion lace up a pair of boots again at WWE Fastlane? It may look impossible at this time, but when it comes to professional wrestling, never say never.