John Cena's top 5 WWE title reigns

Sanjay Pradeep
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
2.30K   //    11 Sep 2018, 21:19 IST

2005 Teen Choice Awards - Show
John Cena

John Cena is easily one of, if not the most decorated superstar in WWE history. He has 25 WWE title reigns to his name, which includes a record 16 world title reigns. Cena is currently at level with the legendary Ric Flair for the most number of World title wins and it may well only be a matter of time before he surpasses 'The Nature Boy' to officially become the superstar with the most World title reigns.

He also held the United States championship five times and wielded World Tag Team Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship two times each. The 41-year-old is also a multiple time Royal Rumble winner and also won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2012.

The list focuses on his 16 year WWE career and ranks his top five championship reigns. The ranking is not exclusively dependent on the length of the reign but factors like overall quality also played a huge role.


5) Survivor Series (2008): World Heavyweight Championship (reign #1)


Earlier that year, John Cena suffered a neck injury during his match against Batista at Summerslam pay per view. However, he recovered in less than 3 months to challenge Chris Jericho at Survivor Series for the World Heavyweight championship. Cena would eventually win the title to wrap the big gold belt around his waist for the first time.

He would go on to have successful title defenses against Jericho and his longtime rival JBL, before losing it to Edge, in what would be one of the epic heists of the year.


Sanjay Pradeep
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
