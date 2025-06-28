John Cena & Seth Rollins to finally join forces at Night of Champions; team up at WWE SNME? Potential explored

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, defeated Randy Orton in an awesome match to kick off Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, tonight. Rhodes, thus, became the King of the Ring for the first time in his career, and is now set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam later this year.

Cody cut a tenacious promo following the win, acknowledging the WWE Universe's sympathies with Jey Uso and Randy Orton, as well as their connection with John Cena and CM Punk, his potential SummerSlam opponents. Cena and Punk are, of course, set to face off for the first time in over a decade, and perhaps, the last time ever, in tonight's main event.

However, another added element to tonight's main event could be Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins. In fact, Rollins' interference could indeed be what ends up making the difference in the match. While he may abandon his attempt to cash in on John Cena if the champion isn't vulnerable enough, The Architect, ever the opportunist, could instead team up with Cena after he retains the title and attack The Straight Edge Superstar.

A John Cena-Seth Rollins alliance has been teased multiple times in recent weeks and has been discussed in rumor mills and fan conspiracy theories for even longer. The post-match assault could push Cody Rhodes to make the save for his good friend and former AEW colleague. This explosive end to Night of Champions could kick off the build to Rhodes vs. Cena at SummerSlam.

It would also be a fitting next chapter in the Seth Rollins-Cody Rhodes saga, who have been engaged in a few confrontations over the past few weeks. Finally, it could set up a major tag team match for Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12: CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs John Cena and Seth Rollins.

The Rhodes-Punk pairing would ensure that The American Nightmare is not booed heading into SummerSlam, given the propensity of WWE crowds to react in an unpredictable manner when John Cena is in the equation. Meanwhile, a tag team match involving four of the biggest stars in professional wrestling could be a preview for the two bouts that could main event SummerSlam.

Are Seth Rollins & CM Punk set to go one-on-one again, and can John Cena trust Mr. MITB?

Even if the Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, teams up with Seth Rollins, he cannot forget that Rollins is the current Mr. Money in the Bank. Nonetheless, it is still more likely that Rollins cashes in the contract for the World Heavyweight Championship, whether before or after the aforementioned tag team match.

This could finally set up a singles match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, for the first time on a PLE and with a title on the line. The feud has gone on long enough, and the main event of SummerSlam could be the stage where the score between Punk and Rollins can finally be settled. The two were originally planned to clash for the title in the main event of WrestleMania XL, but with the heat between the two superstars, SummerSlam seems an apt place to conclude their rivalry.

