John Cena Sr. hopes WrestleMania 37 result rumor is not true

John Cena’s father thinks Bobby Lashley should retain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Lashley defeated The Miz on the March 1 episode of WWE RAW to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. It has been speculated that The All Mighty’s reign could come to an abrupt end against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena Sr. highlighted his concerns if the WrestleMania 37 match is booked that way. He fears Lashley could slip down the card and become just another Superstar on the roster if he moves away from the WWE Championship picture:

“If they did [book Drew McIntyre to win], Lashley would become a mid-carder. If they pull the rug out from under him now at WrestleMania, he’s gonna go right down to mid-card, and then it’ll be bye bye, Bobby. That’s the sad part about it. You take an athlete of that caliber, doing the job, and then bing, bing, bing. It just doesn’t make sense.”

As of the time of writing, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre has not been confirmed for WrestleMania 37. Lashley retained the WWE Championship against The Miz on the latest episode of WWE RAW, while McIntyre vs. Sheamus ended in a no-contest.

WrestleMania 37 match card so far

Roman Reigns vs. Edge is SmackDown's biggest storyline

Roman Reigns vs. Edge (Universal Championship) and Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (SmackDown Women’s Championship) have been announced for WrestleMania 37. Those matches could change if Reigns loses to Daniel Bryan at WWE Fastlane or if Banks loses to Nia Jax on next week’s WWE SmackDown.

The Miz & John Morrison vs. Damian Priest & Bad Bunny and The Fiend vs. Randy Orton are rumored for WrestleMania 37. Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon is also expected to be added to the card.

WrestleMania 37 will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, WWE wants the stadium to be at 75 percent capacity, with an attendance of roughly 45,000 fans.

