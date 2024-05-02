John Cena surprise, Wyatt 6 & more - 5 returns that should happen at WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash 2024 is the next international premium live event for the company. It will emanate live on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. The company has curated an exciting match card for the show, as it will feature four massive title bouts and a tag team contest pitting The Bloodline against Randy Orton & Kevin Owens.

Since Backlash will be the first premium live event after WrestleMania XL, the company might have some surprise returns planned for Saturday. That said, let's delve into five returns that should happen at the show in France.

#5, #4, and #3 Uncle Howdy may not return alone

Expand Tweet

WWE has released numerous cryptic vignettes over the past few weeks, hinting at Uncle Howdy's return to the Stamford-based promotion. Amid much speculation about the developing storyline, Howdy could show up at Backlash. However, it's unlikely that he will return alone.

Many believe the company is looking to form the rumored Wyatt 6 faction after Bray Wyatt's passing. If the rumors are true, Uncle Howdy could return alongside Erick Rowan and Alexa Bliss at the premium live event.

Recent reports have indicated that Erick Rowan has signed with WWE. The former champion could immediately make a significant impact after his signing if he returns alongside Howdy and Bliss.

#2 Raquel Rodriguez could show up in France

Expand Tweet

Raquel Rodriguez has been absent from the company's programming due to a medical condition following the February 26, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. Consequently, she was also reportedly removed from the active roster.

As of this writing, there is no timeline for her return. However, the company could surprise fans by booking her to make a comeback at Backlash. The former NXT Women's Champion was not eligible for selection in this year's Draft. Hence, she could join any brand upon her arrival.

Bayley will defend her WWE Women's Championship in France. Big Mami Cool may confront The Role Model after the match and initiate a title feud immediately after her return.

#1 John Cena could make his presence felt at Backlash

Expand Tweet

Ahead of the upcoming premium live event, John Cena has surprisingly been spotted in France. This has led fans to believe he may show up on Saturday.

Cena has made numerous surprise appearances at WWE shows in recent times. At Money in the Bank in London last year, The Cenation Leader was involved in a segment with Grayson Waller. Hence, the possibility of the 16-time World Champion returning on Saturday cannot be ruled out.

John Cena's potential appearance in France would help the company generate much buzz surrounding Backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback