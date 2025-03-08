If there is anyone who has been trying to revitalize The Judgment Day, it's the duo of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. They brought championship gold back into the camp after winning the Women's Tag Team Title last month on RAW. However, their fortunes may be short-lived, as a potential threat may be looming over the faction in the form of Alexa Bliss.

Ad

Before that, Little Miss Bliss could reunite with her old friend Nikki Cross after 1659 days in the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The two were best friends in the past and also held the Women's Tag Team Title at one point. This all changed on the August 28, 2020, edition of SmackDown, where Alexa turned on Nikki after being captivated by The Fiend. Well, it looks like destiny has been sowing the seeds of a reunion. Ever since The Goddess has returned to WWE, there have been teases of her joining the Wyatt Sicks.

Ad

Trending

Alexa Bliss also seems to be on the same page with Uncle Howdy, as she seemingly responded to Howdy's cryptic message last month on SmackDown. She could soon join Cross and Co. After potentially joining forces with the eerie faction, Bliss could set out on a hunt for The Judgment Day alongside Abby The Witch. This is because Liv Morgan is the one who broke her WrestleMania 41 dreams not once but twice.

Ad

The Guerita eliminated Little Miss Bliss both from the Women's Royal Rumble and the Women's Elimination Chamber. There is no doubt that Alexa Bliss will be looking to seek revenge, and why not? She and Nikki Cross could invade RAW and attack Morgan and Rodriguez. This could eventually lead to a Women's Tag Team Championship match at The Show of Shows.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Well, if that happens, Bliss and Cross could dethrone The Judgment Day members and become the new tag team champs. However, this is speculative at this point.

The Judgment Day to break up after WrestleMania 41?

Tensions have been prevailing within The Judgment Day for months now. Liv Morgan's actions at the Elimination Chamber PLE may have further aggravated the situation and dug a grave for the faction. Alexa Bliss is likely to go after Morgan, and if she does, the Wyatt Sicks may follow her.

Ad

The eerie stable could cast its ominous shadow over The Judgment Day on RAW, leading to a full-fledged war between both teams. While Bliss and Cross could chase Liv and Raquel, Uncle Howdy and other members might look to hunt Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito.

This might eventually result in the breakup of the RAW faction after WrestleMania 41. With tensions already simmering within the camp, the interference of the Wyatt Sicks could be the final nail in the coffin of The Judgment Day.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be quite interesting to see if WWE showcases an inter-brand feud between the stables on the Road to WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback