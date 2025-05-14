Judgment Day member to leave the faction and join Seth Rollins' group at major WWE event? Exploring the possibility 

While The Judgment Day appears to be dominant with two championships under its belt, it is evident that not every member is on the same page. As the cracks within the group grow deeper with every passing week, recent comments made by a Judgment Day member could lead to him switching teams and joining Seth Rollins' group. The name we are talking about is the current Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio.

Ad

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are set to battle CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team match at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. The bout could see a surprise twist, as ''Dirty'' Dom could align with The Visionary's group by taking out CM Punk. With his on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, currently on a hiatus, and tension brewing within The Judgment Day, the reigning Intercontinental Champion could choose to join Seth Rollins' group.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominik Mysterio has never been shy about the hatred he holds for The Second City Saint. That was recently on display in an interview with The Wrestling Classic, where ''Dirty'' Dom took multiple shots at CM Punk. The long-standing beef between the two superstars could soon manifest into a storyline, as the mutual hatred for CM Punk could bring Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins on the same page.

Seth Rollins and company need another member to join the team, as they are currently outnumbered by their rivals. Dominik Mysterio's shocking addition to the group could help them overcome the numbers game. Mysterio could get involved during the tag team bout at Saturday Night's Main Event and distract CM Punk, allowing Seth and Breakker to capitalize and score the victory. It could be revealed that this was the plan all along, as The Visionary clearly stated on RAW that his opponents had no idea what he was capable of.

Ad

While it is an exciting possibility, it should be noted that this scenario is speculative.

A Judgment Day member could be set for a babyface turn

During a recent episode of WrestleVotes Q&A, WrestleVotes talked about a possible babyface turn for The Judgment Day member, Finn Balor. While responding to a fan question, the wrestling insider talked about what the group's eventual breakup could look like and who could switch to the babyface category in that situation.

Ad

"I think Finn Balor needs a run again as a babyface. I think the rest of the group probably remains as is when they break up, and then Finn goes into the babyface category; [I] think it would do well." [From 20:44 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Judgment Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More