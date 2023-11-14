Judgment Day member to make a surprising decision on WWE RAW? Exploring potential scenario

A member of The Judgment Day could make a surprising decision tonight on WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day will be defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso tonight on the red brand. Rhodes and Uso captured the titles at WWE Fastlane on October 7, but their reign didn't last long. The Judgment Day won the titles back on the October 16 edition of WWE RAW and will once again defend them against the unlikely duo tonight.

Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1 but still has not cashed in for a title match. Priest's quest to become a singles champion has taken a backseat to The Judgment Day's reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions at the moment.

If Balor and Priest were to lose the titles tonight, The Archer of Infamy could decide to leave the group to focus on his goals as a singles competitor. Finn Balor was immediately jealous of his stablemate after he won the Money in the Bank contract, and Priest could still resent him for it.

Priest deciding to leave the faction would be a major blow to The Judgment Day. However, the heel faction has been actively trying to recruit new stars to the group, including Drew McIntyre. The former WWE Champion could establish himself as the leader of the stable if Damian Priest were to leave in the weeks ahead.

WWE RAW star claims he isn't afraid of The Judgment Day's Damian Priest

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently explained why he isn't a fan of the Money in the Bank concept and disclosed that he is not concerned with Damian Priest.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Gunther was asked if he was concerned with Damian Priest potentially cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on him. The Ring General claimed that he wasn't worried about Priest and added that the Money in the Bank contract is a shortcut to becoming a champion.

"No, I'm not concerned. I think, in general, it should make every champion a little bit uneasy when it's Money in the Bank season, but I also think it's a very shortcut way to success. In my opinion, a champion has to be identified in a singles match in competition in finding out who the better man on the day in the ring is, and not about the timing of when I can take my shortcut." [4:43 – 5:17]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Priest has until next July to cash in his Money in the Bank contract for a title shot. It will be interesting to see which champion the 41-year-old WWE RAW star finally decides to cash in on.

