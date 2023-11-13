Judgment Day vs Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso: WWE star who walked out on RAW to cause major swerve in title match? Analysing the clues

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will battle Undisputed Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor on November 13th, 2023 edition of WWE RAW. Previously, they had a brief tag team title run after defeating Balor and Priest at Fastlane, but lost the titles during the rematch.

Unfortunately for Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, the remaining Judgment Day members aren’t the only external threats. It so happens that Drew McIntyre had walked out from RAW last week. He arrived at the Mohegan Sun Arena but got back in his car and left without a word. It’s possible that The Scottish Warrior will return to RAW to run interference during the title match.

There are several clues that Titanland has dropped that point towards a clash between Rhodes & Uso and Drew McIntyre. First, Rhea Ripley had previously asked McIntyre to join The Judgment Day and take their help at Crown Jewel against Seth Rollins. McIntyre refused, but he lost the match as well. If he finally decides to join hands with Mami, he can run interference to cost The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey the match.

On the other hand, if McIntyre returns to RAW tonight to run interference, it can add fuel to the rumor of WWE splitting the Tag Team titles, as it was before. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso can work with Adam Pearce to have only one belt on the line if The Scottish Warrior interferes. Ideally, it would give The Judgment Day less incentive to ambush them considering they would still have one belt.

Reports claim Drew McIntyre will battle Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series

Survivor Series WarGames has been announced, and Team Cody is taking on The Judgment Day. So far, Team Cody has Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins. On the other hand, The Judgment Day has Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

There are talks that each team will get one more member. As per most reports and rumors, Drew McIntyre will join The Judgment Day while Randy Orton will return to join Team Cody for WarGames!

Do you think Randy Orton will return at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.