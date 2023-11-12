Former WWE Champion's 490-day undefeated streak comes to an end at recent event

WWE live events are often filled with twists and turns, and the latest one in Johnson City, TN, was no different as a former champion's undefeated run came to an end.

The name in question is Drew McIntyre, who returned to action at Saturday's house show after walking out of RAW earlier this week. The Scottish Warrior took on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in a rematch from Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. However, he once again failed to capture the title.

This was also the former WWE Champion's first singles loss on the live circuit in 490 days. The last time McIntyre failed to win a one-on-one match at a house show was back on 9 July 2022, when he was defeated by Roman Reigns.

Besides Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins, the live event in Johnson City, Tennessee, also featured a couple of more title matches. Check out the results right here.

Drew McIntyre could get added to the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series

Drew McIntyre has displayed a different side of himself over the last several months. He was even spotted talking to Rhea Ripley backstage. Mami once again confronted him after his loss to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, leaving many wondering if he could join the heel stable in the near future.

With The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh set to compete in the WarGames match at Survivor Series, multiple reports have noted that The Scottish Warrior could join the group as a fifth member. There are also rumors of Randy Orton returning to join forces with the team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn.

Drew McIntyre made a brief appearance on this week's RAW. The former WWE Champion arrived and left within seconds after he was asked about his mental state by the interviewer.

