WWE SuperShow Results: Major name returns after walking out, Jey Uso defeats current champion (Johnson City, TN, 11/11)

The results are in for the first WWE Live event of the week that took place in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The show was stacked with multiple title matches and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event started with Gunther putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sami Zayn. The Ring General has held the title for over 500 days and has shown no signs of slowing down. The same was on display at the house show as he defeated Zayn to retain the gold.

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark in a singles match, while LA Knight secured a win over Grayson Waller. Cody Rhodes later came out on top against The Miz in a one-on-one bout.

Kevin Owens was also in action in Johnson City despite getting suspended on SmackDown last night. The Prizefighter was allowed to fill in for Corey Graves on the commentary desk by Nick Aldis, provided he didn't get physical with anyone. However, KO could not keep his emotions in check and laid out Austin Theory and Grayson Waller after getting provoked by the heel duo.

While Theory managed to flee, Waller ended up taking a Stunner. This caused Aldis to 'suspend' Owens. Nonetheless, the former Universal Champion was in action at the house show, where he defeated Jimmy Uso.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso was on the winning end of his match. The former Bloodline member defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match. The second title contest of the night saw IYO SKY retain her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

Seth Rollins headlined the event as he defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. This was The Scottish Warrior's first match since he walked out of RAW after losing to The Visionary at Crown Jewel. However, McIntyre's luck did not change as he failed to capture the title again.

Complete WWE SuperShow Results

Here are the complete WWE Live event results from Johnson City, Tennessee, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Kevin Owens defeated Jimmy Uso

LA Knight defeated Grayson Waller

Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz

Jey Uso defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

WWE Women's Title Match – IYO SKY (c) retained over Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match

