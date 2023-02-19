Kenny Omega could finally have these feuds in the Triple H era amid reports of WWE interest

Could WWE have a new major signing in the near future? If rumors and reports are to be believed, the company may be interested in one of All Elite Wrestling's top stars.

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's contract is alleged to be either no longer active or close to expiring with his home company, provided he hasn't already signed a new deal. While there's a chance that his time away from the ring due to injury could delay things, Omga could potentially leave the company he helped co-found.

Fans are already speculating about Omega's future if he were to make the jump to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. For many fans, his arrival in World Wrestling Entertainment would be a dream come true and one others never expected to come to fruition.

In addition to Omega joining the biggest company in the world, his potential arrival could lead to Triple H pairing him up with some of the top stars for exciting rivalries. Who might Kenny wrestle if he joins WWE?

Below are five possible opponents for Kenny Omega if Triple H signs him to a WWE contract.

#5. He has a friendly rivalry with The New Day already

The New Day on SmackDown

The New Day is arguably the most decorated stable in WWE history. Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods are highly experienced and have held a lot of gold as a unit. Big E & Kofi have also both gone on to win world titles as part of the stable.

The popular faction has had a unique rivalry with Kenny Omega & The Elite. Obviously, their feud has never led to a match, but instead, playful banter often focused on video games. If Omega jumps ship, their feud can finally be settled between the ropes.

Omega could fight Xavier Woods, who he likely has the most in common with, or even Kofi Kingston for arguably the most difficult challenge. Big E, for the time being, is still dealing with complications from a broken neck. However, E vs. Omega could be an exciting bout if his health improves enough for a return.

#4. Roman Reigns is the biggest star in pro wrestling

Roman Reigns is, without question, the biggest star in professional wrestling today. He is the face of World Wrestling Entertainment. Reigns has headlined more WrestleMania events than almost anybody on the current roster, and he's also had an incredible run as champion.

The Tribal Chief is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He won the Universal Championship all the way back in 2020 and then unified the belt with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. He's now been a world champion for over 900 days.

As successful as Omega has been, he has arguably never reached the level of Reigns. Just as AJ Styles had to test himself against Reigns & John Cena, Omega could try his hand against The Head Of The Table to find out how good he truly is.

#3. Brock Lesnar and Kenny Omega could be a very unique match

Brock Lesnar is arguably the most dominant performer in WWE's illustrious history. Once known as The Next Big Thing, Brock has managed to conquer amateur wrestling, professional wrestling, and even mixed martial arts.

The Beast is always a threat. He most recently feuded with Bobby Lashley, having three big matches that seemingly culminated with their showdown at Elimination Chamber 2023. After assaulting both a referee and Lashley post-match, his future isn't yet clear.

On paper, Kenny Omega vs. Brock Lesnar is a total mismatch. The Beast is one of the biggest and baddest superstars of all time. Still, Omega has fought bigger opponents before and could potentially have the stamina and endurance to eventually slay Lesnar.

#2. Many fans would love to see Kenny Omega vs. Seth Rollins in WWE

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is an incredible wrestler who has found plenty of success in WWE. The inaugural NXT Champion has won numerous world titles, mid-card titles, and even tag titles throughout his tenure in the company.

The Architect and Kenny Omega don't have much history, but they did cross paths in Ring of Honor. Rollins, then known as Tyler Black, battled Omega and Bryan Danielson in a Triple Threat Match back in 2008.

Both Omega and Rollins have changed a lot since their first meeting fifteen years ago. Seth is a top star and arguably the most consistent wrestler in the world. A bout between the two workhorses would likely drive a portion of the WWE audience bananas.

#1. AJ Styles and Omega could clash in a battle of former Bullet Club leaders

AJ Styles in Mexico

AJ Styles is one of the best wrestlers of all time. He was a near-20 year veteran before coming to WWE but further established his legacy upon joining the promotion. He's a multi-time world champion who could be back in the hunt at a moment's notice.

Omega and Styles have, in many ways, traveled similar paths. Both stars have been the leaders of The Bullet Club and have dominated Japan. They have also been the faces of the second-biggest wrestling company in the United States at various points.

For many fans, AJ Styles vs. Kenny Omega is the definitive dream match. The bout taking place in a WWE ring only makes for a bigger and more captivating setting. Which former Bullet Club leader could reign supreme? Who would Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows support? If Omega signs, fans may find out.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes