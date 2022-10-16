Rey Mysterio shocked the pro-wrestling world on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown when the legendary lucha star attempted to quit. Mysterio confronted Triple H backstage and politely attempted to give his notice.

Triple H seemingly patched things up in short order, however, and Rey Mysterio has since been announced as the newest member of the SmackDown roster. He fled RAW due to the constant heartbreak and torment of his son, Dominik, attempting to fight him at every turn.

His decision paid dividends immediately as Rey went on to win a Fatal 4-Way match to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. With a major win behind him, there's a chance that other stars from RAW may want to follow in Rey's footsteps and join SmackDown seeking opportunities or a fresh setting.

Below are Kevin Owens and 4 WWE stars who could follow Rey Mysterio to SmackDown.

#5. Kevin Owens could finally get his hands on Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens and The Bloodline

Kevin Owens began his wrestling career back in 2000. He had success on the independent wrestling scene and in Ring of Honor before signing with WWE in 2014. He found immediate success both on NXT and as part of the main roster.

Owens has seemingly been revamped with a renewed energy thus far in 2022. He was involved in the main event of WrestleMania with Stone Cold Steve Austin and he's even recently returned to his Prizefighter gimmick.

While the former Universal Champion hasn't competed for a few weeks, he's been on a roll by winning his last six televised bouts. Given his desire to once again challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Kevin may follow Rey Mysterio on SmackDown to confront The Head Of The Table.

#4. Dominik Mysterio could follow Rey Mysterio to convince him to fight

Dominik and Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is still relatively new to the pro wrestling industry. He had his first match in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite his short time as a professional, he's already a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

The reason Rey Mysterio left Monday Night RAW was because of Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day. Dom has repeatedly assaulted his own father, but Rey refuses to strike back. When attempting to quit to avoid any more toxic interactions with his son, Triple H managed to move Mysterio to SmackDown instead.

If Dominik is insistent on fighting his dad, he may journey to Friday Night SmackDown to make it happen. Given how unenforced the brand split has been throughout 2022, he could likely even appear without officially becoming a member of the blue brand's roster. Regardless of whether it ends up being official or not, Dom will likely chase his father on SmackDown.

#3. Dolph Ziggler needs something to do

Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler has been a professional wrestler since 2004. Prior to joining the pro ranks, he was an incredibly successful amateur wrestler. In Sports Entertainment, he's held around fifteen titles.

The talented Ziggler may want to follow in Rey Mysterio's footsteps to join SmackDown since he appears to be lost in the shuffle on RAW. He hasn't had a televised match since August with no notable or obvious storyline on the horizon.

If The Show Off does move to the blue brand, there are many fresh and intriguing rivalries awaiting him. He could lock up with any of the members of Imperium, most notably Gunther, or even The Brawling Brutes. A rivalry with Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma could also be extremely entertaining. He could even battle Karrion Kross.

#2. Omos appeared on SmackDown this past week

Omos is a gigantic human being. The imposing former college basketball player began his professional wrestling career in 2019. He has since captured the RAW Tag Team Titles alongside AJ Styles. He's been a member of the red brand since debuting on the main roster.

The powerful Omos may already be on his way to Friday Night SmackDown. The big man appeared in the crowd alongside MVP during the latest presentation of the blue brand to confront Braun Strowman. As of now, he remains a Monday Night RAW roster member, however, and it may just be a case of an inter-brand rivalry.

A move to the blue brand could be what Omos needs to get some momentum after stalling out considerably throughout 2022. MVP could potentially move with the big man or he could end up with a different manager. Regardless, replicating Rey Mysterio's move may be a wise choice.

#1. Cody Rhodes has made his goal crystal clear

Cody Rhodes is a decorated second-generation superstar. The son of Dusty Rhodes began his pro wrestling career in 2006. He's captured gold in NJPW, AEW, NWA, and WWE. After several years away, Cody returned to World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year. He's currently nursing an injured pectoral muscle.

With The American Nightmare allegedly ahead of schedule in terms of his injury healing, he could shockingly appear at any point in the next two to three months. If he does return, SmackDown will be a logical destination and he could follow in Rey Mysterio's footprints.

The son of the "Son of a Plumber" made it clear that his goal is to win the world title that his father never did in honor of his family name. While Roman Reigns occasionally appears on Monday Night RAW, SmackDown is his home brand and the show he appears on most often. Rhodes moving to the blue brand with his sights on The Tribal Chief makes sense.

